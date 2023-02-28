Towards the end of the regular season, the 99ers presented themselves in stronger condition. Thanks to three wins in the last four rounds, the Styrians managed to finish tenth. Daniel Woger and Sam Antonitsch stood out with a total of twelve scorer points. In addition, the Grazers have a strong goalie in Christian Engstrand.

“I think we have a good chance of getting through these pre-playoffs,” said 99ers head coach Johan Pennerborn. “The team has been under a lot of pressure over the last few weeks and they finally managed to get this marathon across the finish line.”

Linz must “recall the best ice hockey”

The people of Linz, on the other hand, have recently gotten out of step. The 4:2 on Sunday at the end of the regular season against Hydro Fehervar was the first win after six previous defeats. “We have to call up our best ice hockey now,” demanded coach Philipp Lukas. “The tingling is of course there, the excitement is increasing. We want to do our best to clear this hurdle as well.”

Game two is scheduled for Friday (7:30 p.m.) in Graz, with a possible third game again on Sunday in Linz. Szekesfehervar and Asiago are playing for the second open quarter-final place.

Win2day ICE Hockey League 2022/23