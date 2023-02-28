The results of the examination and official information from the club are awaited.

Izvor: Fonet/AP/Ashley Landis

The first star of the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James, could be out for several weeks due to a foot injury.

It is not known how serious the injury is and the results of the examination are awaited, said the source of the Associated Press agency, who wished to remain anonymous, since neither the club nor the basketball player has published information about the long-term break.

James is reportedly seeking a second opinion on the injury, and the Lakers announced that James will miss Tuesday night’s game against Memphis due to soreness in his right foot.

On Sunday night, James played 37 minutes in the Lakers’ 111:108 victory over Dallas, and the media reported that he had difficulty walking after leaving the hall.

Injured in the third quarter, when he grabbed his wrist after lying on the floor in pain for some time, but played the game until the end.

James is the Lakers’ best scorer with an average of 29.5 points per game, and the team is still fighting for a place in the playoffs.

(mondo.ba/agencije)