Recently, there have been heated discussions about HYBE’s acquisition of SM, and it has continued to become the focus of netizens. As the representative of HYBE, Bang Si Hyuk also talked about this matter in an interview. He said that the original intention of acquiring SM was to worry about the fleeting popularity of K-POP, so he started the acquisition.

Bang Si Hyuk said in an interview with CNN on the 3rd: “The most worrying thing is that the popularity of K-POP may be temporary, so he actively participated in the acquisition of SM. Judging from the growth rate of K-POP, it has slowed down significantly. It would be great if this was only a temporary phenomenon caused by the BTS enlistment, but in fact, there are many concerns about whether this is a temporary phenomenon, and it may be dangerous if left unattended. From this perspective, thus Start acquiring SM. K-POP should increase its popularity in the global market more concretely than it does now.”

Bang Si Hyuk also said: “A company as good as SM has never had a good governance structure. I have been very sad about this for a long time. HYBE respects the self-discipline of artists, and everyone already understands that we are a company that does not touch self-discipline. A good company that helps with the management process. When they heard that we were going to acquire SM, many people were looking forward to it. From the perspective of corporate sentiment, there is no impression that it is unacceptable or in a bad mood.”

Original title: Bang Si Hyuk responded to the acquisition of SM: Worried that K-POP popularity is fleeting

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling