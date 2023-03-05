How and when do you submit the application for termination of service for teachers who need to access the Ape sociale from 1 September 2023?

The presentation of the application for termination of service to access retirement with the Ape sociale represents an exception. It is the only case in which it can still be presented in paper form. We respond to one of our readers who writes to us:

Good morning,

I am a teacher at a state high school, I have acquired all the requirements to apply for Ape sociale as I have been assisting my 100% disabled husband as a caregiver for three years and I turned 63 on 3.2. of the current year and completed 37 years of service, including the current school year. For 20 months I have been enjoying the leave L. 104. I applied for the requisites to INPS, through Patronato.

– Neither the school administration, nor INps – to which the school sent a certified email to request information – can tell me by when I have to submit an application for resignation and if these must be submitted online on the polis portal, where at the moment there is no form for SOCIAL BEE.

– Furthermore: if the INPS response for the requirements arrives after 08.31.2023, will I be forced to return to service for 2023/24?

Thanks for the attention

Application for resignation Bee social school

The application for termination of service must be submitted in paper form by 31 August 2023 to your school director. In any case, the advice is to submit it as soon as you receive the response acknowledging the benefit from INPS.

As far as the response from INPS is concerned, for those who submitted the application by March, the response acknowledging the benefit usually arrives by June, so you don’t have to worry that it may arrive after 31 August 2023. Also in consideration of the fact that in July that the second tranche of applications for recognition of the benefit was sent.