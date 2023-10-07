HYPEBEAST Magazine #32: The Fever Issue – Unveiling Hidden Creativity and Cultural Intensity

Hypebeast Releases Highly-Anticipated Magazine “HYPEBEAST Magazine #32: The Fever Issue”

Last month, Hypebeast unveiled its latest magazine, “HYPEBEAST Magazine #32: The Fever Issue,” much to the excitement of streetwear and art enthusiasts worldwide. This particular issue carries a special significance, as it features a collection of artists, designers, and creative individuals who offer a stark contrast in their presentations.

Dubbed “The Fever Issue,” the magazine aims to cater to the current cultural rhythm, whether by embracing the prevailing craze or completely defying it. This unique approach sets the content of this issue apart from its predecessors.

One notable artist featured in this issue is Jun Takahashi, the enigmatic founder of UNDERCOVER. Despite having a decade of painting experience under his belt, Takahashi has chosen this moment to unveil his works to the world. The cover of the magazine showcases one of his signature faceless oil paintings, captivating readers from the get-go. Inside, readers can delve into an in-depth interview with Takahashi, discussing his creative process, his decision to share his works after a decade of secrecy, and how his art reflects his perspective on the world.

The magazine also boasts exclusive features on other noteworthy artists and brands. Readers can expect special reports on Los Angeles rap group Paris Texas, THUG CLUB founder Min, Small Talk Studio founders Nick Williams and Phil Ayers, hat customization unit Benny Andallo, London brand Mowalola, and many more. Each article offers a unique insight into the creative process and inspirations behind these artists and brands.

Additionally, readers will find captivating pieces on Karu Research, Metalwood Studio, Citi Bike Boyz, Shy’s Burgers, and noteworthy individuals such as Peter Sutherland, Emma Stern, Matthew Burgess, McGloughlin Brothers, Jon Rafman, and others.

“HYPEBEAST Magazine #32: The Fever Issue” is now available for purchase on HBX, the official Hypebeast online store. For those interested in immersing themselves in the latest trends and contemporary art scene, this magazine is a must-read. Grab a copy and prepare to be inspired by the creative minds that fill its pages.

