star



Tracy

2023-02-16T08:00:00+08:00

Are you two getting back together, or are you on the way to get back together?

Hyuna and Dawn have been in love for 6 years and have been very high-profile since they confessed their love. The two announced their engagement in February last year. Just as all fans were waiting for their official wedding date, they broke up in a shocking breakup at the end of November last year. But after 2 months, in January 2023, the Korean media revealed that the two were suspected of reuniting. The two not only participated in domestic trips together, but also traveled together overseas. It is reported that the two are back in love, taking care of each other, and the atmosphere is very intimate. But neither party responded to the news, and only the two know whether they have reunited.

However, a few days ago Hyuna and Dawn attended an art exhibition held in a gallery in Paju, Gyeonggi Province. The two held hands and enjoyed the paintings together. They were accompanied by several friends.

(Source: [email protected])

The painters who participated in the exhibition took photos and posted them on their IG. As soon as the photos came out, fans and netizens once again speculated, and they all said, “I have posted photos of holding hands, this time it is really a reunion.”

(Source: [email protected])

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network

All Rights Reserved

related news