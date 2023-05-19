“I am a legitimate user” and “holder”: Victoria Villarruel argued when discussing weapons

The pre-candidate for vice president for La Libertad Avanza, victoria villarruelrecognized this Wednesday, May 17, that it is “legitimate user” and “holder” of weapons. When justifying her position, the legislator allied with Javier Miley He remarked that he hopes that “the good citizen can defend himself” in the face of a possible act of insecurity.

“Kirchnerism has prevented in every possible way that a person who complies with the law can have a weapon, something that is a recognized right,” said the national deputy.

The statements were made on the program The one of youtransmitted by the screen of TN. During the debate, Javier Milei’s running mate clarified that she never pointed out that she aspires for everyone to arm themselves: “We never said that. This is not the Wild West. We want the good citizen to be able to defend himself”.

“I am a gun owner,” said Villarruel

“I personally don’t like weapons,” said Javier Milei. “But who am I to prohibit the right of another to make a decision along these lines?” the economist wondered.

Journalist Marcelo Bonelli asked if the proposal is similar to current legislation in the United States.

“I want to tell you something: to him [Milei] He doesn’t like guns… I have the legitimate user credential. It means that I am a keeper, that is, you cannot do what you want with the weapon. You have to comply with all current regulations,” Villarreal said.

Victoria Villarruel with Javier Milei.

On the other hand, Villarruel assured that “Kirchnerism is going to leave a scorched eartha country torn apart, destroyed in every way”.

“We hope that if we are in the same boat as the opposition to these people, whoever has nothing to do with Kirchnerism would have to support our legislative measures and the path we have been taking for months,” he remarked.

Finally, the liberal leader delved into his position regarding the last military dictatorship: “I do not claim the de facto government. What I do is demand that the victims of terrorism, Montoneros and the ERP be recognized.”

CA/ED