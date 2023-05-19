Home » “I am a legitimate user” and “holder”: Victoria Villarruel argued when discussing weapons
Entertainment

“I am a legitimate user” and “holder”: Victoria Villarruel argued when discussing weapons

by admin
“I am a legitimate user” and “holder”: Victoria Villarruel argued when discussing weapons

The pre-candidate for vice president for La Libertad Avanza, victoria villarruelrecognized this Wednesday, May 17, that it is “legitimate user” and “holder” of weapons. When justifying her position, the legislator allied with Javier Miley He remarked that he hopes that “the good citizen can defend himself” in the face of a possible act of insecurity.

“Kirchnerism has prevented in every possible way that a person who complies with the law can have a weapon, something that is a recognized right,” said the national deputy.

The statements were made on the program The one of youtransmitted by the screen of TN. During the debate, Javier Milei’s running mate clarified that she never pointed out that she aspires for everyone to arm themselves: “We never said that. This is not the Wild West. We want the good citizen to be able to defend himself”.

“I am a gun owner,” said Villarruel

“I personally don’t like weapons,” said Javier Milei. “But who am I to prohibit the right of another to make a decision along these lines?” the economist wondered.

Journalist Marcelo Bonelli asked if the proposal is similar to current legislation in the United States.

“I want to tell you something: to him [Milei] He doesn’t like guns… I have the legitimate user credential. It means that I am a keeper, that is, you cannot do what you want with the weapon. You have to comply with all current regulations,” Villarreal said.

Victoria Villarruel with Javier Milei.

On the other hand, Villarruel assured that “Kirchnerism is going to leave a scorched eartha country torn apart, destroyed in every way”.

See also  Ashley Tisdale (Introduction to Ashley Tisdale) - Education News

“We hope that if we are in the same boat as the opposition to these people, whoever has nothing to do with Kirchnerism would have to support our legislative measures and the path we have been taking for months,” he remarked.

Finally, the liberal leader delved into his position regarding the last military dictatorship: “I do not claim the de facto government. What I do is demand that the victims of terrorism, Montoneros and the ERP be recognized.”

CA/ED

You may also like

You may also like

LUCIFER STAR MACHINE – The Satanic Age

Ring Of Gyges – Metamorphosis

Music, “The Name of the Rose” by Umberto...

Yes – Mirror To The Sky – Album...

Yin Ruzhen’s son graduated from a famous university...

Sisters Festival: A festival by and with FLINTA*s...

Logan Ledger – Ripple – HeavyPop.at

MADSEN – Release title track from forthcoming album

Gozu – Remedy

Veil of Maya – [m]other – Album Review

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy