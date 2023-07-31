Home » I give my daughter (8) non-alcoholic beer
Kristen Bell at the Oscars in Los Angeles Photo: picture alliance

From the BZ editorial team

Oops! Kristen Bell (43), the main actress of “Bad Moms” ranted on the American “Kelly Clarkson Show” about her eight- and nine-year-old daughters’ choice of drinks.

And that surprises! Laughing, the actress said one of her daughters looked at the waiter in the restaurant and asked, “Do you have non-alcoholic beer, too?”

Quickly, and still laughing, she adds an explanation: “My husband is a dry alcoholic but still enjoys drinking non-alcoholic beer. When my daughter was a baby, my husband used to take her for walks in the evenings. And yes, always liked to have a non-alcoholic beer while doing it.”

She continued: “My daughter would always reach for the beer and sometimes suck on the neck of the bottle. My daughter probably thought it was something special, probably associated non-alcoholic beer with her dad and family.”

The fact that she knows that her statements will probably surprise many parents and make them suspicious is shown by this sentence: “You can judge me,” Bell said on the show about the insight into her family life. But Bell is certain: “I didn’t do anything wrong. That’s your problem then.”

Topics: alcohol beer international stars culture and people

