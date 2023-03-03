Home Entertainment I want to be an outdoor person this year![Sosuke Ogata Blog]
Entertainment

I want to be an outdoor person this year![Sosuke Ogata Blog]

by admin
I want to be an outdoor person this year![Sosuke Ogata Blog]

Hello! I’m Ogata Sosuke, who’s been addicted to toppogi lately. Toppogi is spicy and delicious

In December, I was stuck at home because of the cold weather, but this month I’m trying to go out to be outdoors. After all, I feel that I have become healthy when I bathe in the light of the sun.

Speaking of January, college students have exams, so I can’t really study for exams. I’m not making progress in my studies. I hope I can get credits.

Last year I basically spent a lot of time at home, so this year I want to actively go out and enjoy seasonal events.

2023 will be my second year as a Men’s Nonno model, with the goal of becoming an outdoor model, so I’d like to take on various challenges for my future!

I look forward to having a good relationship with you this year too.

See also  Netflix co-CEO confirms follow-up to Squid Game | HYPEBEAST

You may also like

Excellent! Do you know Okinawa’s “island” donuts?[Ryoku Nakatsuka...

MARKET 2023 The latest spring series is officially...

Climbing Mt.Fuji can change your luck…maybe?[Rio Takahashi Blog]

First challenge to the role of “Kuzuo”![Shunya Iwakami...

SHANG XIA Up and Down 2023 Autumn and...

What to see in Benat Harum-Kum | the...

Sharpen your nerves with a pottery experience![Ryoku Nakatsuka...

T-shirt and diamonds the dresser

Heading to Korea with the Men’s Nonno Team![中田圭祐ブログ]

It is reported that the Air Jordan 4...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy