Hello! I’m Ogata Sosuke, who’s been addicted to toppogi lately. Toppogi is spicy and delicious

In December, I was stuck at home because of the cold weather, but this month I’m trying to go out to be outdoors. After all, I feel that I have become healthy when I bathe in the light of the sun.

Speaking of January, college students have exams, so I can’t really study for exams. I’m not making progress in my studies. I hope I can get credits.

Last year I basically spent a lot of time at home, so this year I want to actively go out and enjoy seasonal events.

2023 will be my second year as a Men’s Nonno model, with the goal of becoming an outdoor model, so I’d like to take on various challenges for my future!

I look forward to having a good relationship with you this year too.

