Home » Ichiko Aoba – Space Orphans
Entertainment

Ichiko Aoba – Space Orphans

by admin
Ichiko Aoba – Space Orphans

by Oliver
am 23. May 2023
in Single

Ichiko Aoba has (according to the liner notes) in common with The Earth the Song Space Orphans already composed in 2022 – and the piece previously shared via Youtube and in live recordings now as a standalone single together with Phonolite Strings re-recorded.

To all of you who are stuck in a war you never asked for, To all of you who are alone in a place that seems safe, To all of the orphans who carry a lingering loneliness inside, I hope this song reaches the child inside of you.“ Aoka dedicates the almost four minutes of Space Orphans to the comforting thing and also draws abstract pictures of it in the text: „Isn’t it strange?/ How we go to sleep each night in some quiet place, that’s neither land nor sea/… / With you beside me, I’ll always be just fine“.

Space Orphans shimmering orchestrally in the firmament, offers clear and contrasting plucked folk on the guitar, which pearls like morning dew. A beautifully melancholic, but nevertheless ephemeral melody cultivates the typically soft, dreamy longing of the Japanese woman, which always has something fairytale-like about it.
Later, shortly after the number seems to have run in too modestly, a barely perceptible accented bass creeps into the environment, leading from wind-playing field recordings to subtle string arrangements. However, the arc of suspense remains flat, the climax inviting in its unspectacular gentleness and graceful in a vulnerable way. Or: Once again an enchanting song by the exceptional artist.

See also  Tears, Zhu Yilong's emotional interpretation of "Life's Events", come to Wanda Movies to taste Baishi life_Company_Business Sector_Content

Print article

You may also like

Alberta Ferretti brings her dreamlike and at the...

Home Trend Solution: BAPE Wooden Trash Can |...

DANKO JONES – video premiere for brand new...

Bodega x New Balance 610’s Latest Iteration “The...

JAAW – Supercluster

Cruise is back! “Mission Impossible: Deadly Reckoning Chapter...

We Came As Romans / The Caskets /...

ANNOUNCEMENT: State grants for composition 2024 – mica

spotlight | amber run – wienkonzert.com

Results of the 2nd Waves Nx Headphone Mixing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy