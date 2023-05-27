Home » CAUGHT A MAN WHO SEXUALLY ABUSED HIS MOTHER « CDE News
CAUGHT A MAN WHO SEXUALLY ABUSED HIS MOTHER

CAUGHT A MAN WHO SEXUALLY ABUSED HIS MOTHER

SANTA ROSA DEL AGUARAY (Special Envoy) The terrible act occurred in a house, located in the district of Santa Rosa del Aguaray, department of San Pedro. The detainee has leafy background.

The desperate screams of a 58-year-old woman alerted the neighbors who called the 911 system. They told the police officers that it was not the first time that she was the victim of sexual abuse by her own son.

Commissioner Jorge Miranda, head of the 18th police station, mentioned in an interview with C9N the arrest was made yesterday around 6:00 p.m.

He explained that the 40-year-old apprehended was in an ethyl state at the time of his capture. He has a history of intentional homicide in 2019, aggravated robbery in 2020, exposure to the danger of land transit, and sexual abuse.

Along these lines, Miranda indicated that the victim was referred to the hospital for the corresponding review. As for the detainee, he was made available to the Public Ministry.

