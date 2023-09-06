ICON OF SIN – Legend

ICON OF SIN

Icon Of Sin

(NWOBHM l Heavy Metal)

Label: Frontiers Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 04.08.2023

In 2016, the Brazilian vocal prodigy Raphael Mendes became a star of the heavy metal scene almost overnight thanks to his cover versions on YouTube. After a short time he was hired for various projects (including MARIUS DANIELSEN’s “Legend Of Valley Doom Part 2”). But he made the real big hit with his channel “What if Bruce Dickinson sang in other bands”, in which he intoned songs from MEGADETH, HELLOWEEN, SKID ROW and many more in the style of the IRON MAIDEN singer from 2020. With the help of Sergio Mazul (SEMBLANT) and Marcelo Gelbcke (LANDFALL), who acted as producers and songwriters, the debut came under the banner ICON OF SIN, which quickly found great approval.

With “Legends” the second work is now hitting the shelves. Of course, the ten new tracks are primarily about Mende’s voice. Musically, however, the similarity to the iron maidens ends. The songs are more based on Bruce Dickinson’s solo career, which gives the album a certain independence and thus develops its own charm. Also the title “Legends” doesn’t indicate that existing songs were copied from a murderous level, but rather means the contents of the individual tracks. So the songs turn zb. to Conan, the works of HP Lovecraft, to the Dark Knight of Gotham City.

Nevertheless, no one makes a secret of which bands have been chosen as role models. Influences from DIO, SAXON, WHITESNAKE and other greats can be clearly heard again and again. But there are also excerpts from the work of newer bands. The intro of the opener “Cimmerian” reminds me very much of RAMMSTEIN’s “Deutschland” and they were shot at that time for copying it.

But you should definitely take a closer look at “LEGENDS” and not give up after a short listen with the thought “another Maiden Clone”. You could really miss something here.

Tracklist „Icon Of Sin“:

1. Cimmerian

2. Night Force

3. The Scarlet Gospels

4. In The Mouth Of Madness

5. Heart Of The Wolf

6. Bare Knuckle

7. Wheels Of Vengeance

8. Clouds Over Gotham Pt.2 – The Arkham Knight

9. Terror Games

10. Black Sails And Dark Waters

Total playing time: 54:18

Band-Links:

