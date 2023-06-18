If they want us to go to B let them know and we don’t compete

Vélez Sarsfield’s coach, Marcelo Bravo, was not shy about questioning Leandro Rey Hilfer’s refereeing performance in the match against Racing Club (1-2) and stated that “if they want Vélez to go to B (National) let them know And we don’t compete.”

“We are playing against everyone. If they want Vélez to go to B (First National) let them know and we won’t compete” the interim coach of the Liniers entity unleashed, once the match in Avellaneda was over.

Referee Rey Hilfer showed a controversial performance in the match, charging a penalty for the local team for a small hold by Leonardo Jara. Although in the opposite area he did not suffer in the same way and avoided an infraction against the Paraguayan José Florentín, by the winger Facundo Mura.

“We had two penalties that the referee (King Hilfer) did not charge us and that is impossible. There were two actions that could be the tie or the victory of Vélez”, claimed the DT who took office, after the departure of Ricardo Gareca.

ALL VÉLEZ CLAIMED CRIMINAL Bad start from Tagliamonte, Godín finished off and Mura crossed the path. El Fortín protested that he hit the Racing side on the arm but for Rey Hilfer there was nothing. #LPFxTNTSports pic.twitter.com/kbJ4PobwZZ — TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) June 17, 2023

The truth is that the Liniers club accumulated during this day its twelfth match without winning (six draws, six losses) in the domestic tournament. In the span of almost three months, Fortín barely won a game for the Copa Argentina (5-1 against Deportivo Español) to advance to the 16th. final of that federal contest.

“You have to raise your head and continue. Today we did more than the rival and the referee allowed two clear penalties to pass”, insisted Bravo.

Vélez, with just 18 points and located in the penultimate position of the table, will visit Tigre on Thursday at 5:00 p.m., in one of the commitments valid for the 21st. date of the Professional League tournament (LPF).

