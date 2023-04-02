IHSAHN

Fascination Street Sessions

(Post-Black Metal | Progressive Metal) Label: Candlelight Records

Format: (EP)

Release: 24.03.2023

Instead of the follow-up to the 2018 follow-up album “Amr” there is again this year from the (Post) Black Metal visionary IHSAHNfounder of the legendary EMPEROR a new EP to follow after “Telemark” and “Pharos”. This time it’s called “Fascination Street Sessions” and includes two brand new original compositions as well as a very interesting cover number.

Although this time the Norwegian does most of the work himself, sings, picks up the guitar and bass and also hits the keys, he once again got support for these compositions. This time he has teamed up with none other than legendary producer Jens Bogren, who has already refined records by OPETH, DIMMU BORGIR and ARCHE ENEMY. The whole thing ran under the same motto as the EP title “Fascination Street Sessions”, which is the result of the project URM Academy’s Education Program for Music Productions.

But that’s not all, because in “The Observer” a certain Øystein Aadland joins in as keyboardist and additional singer. As usual from IHSAHN, you can expect a skilful mix of Black Metal and modern Post-Rock. Here IHSAHN once again combines progressive rock with Black Metal rage, modern synths and a dense atmosphere. And the master does it as if these elements had always belonged together. Since swing both LEPROUS as well as EMPREROR himself. “Contorted Monuments” takes a similar line, but has a more rocking drive and lots of dynamics, which drummer Tobias Ørnes Andersen (SHININGEx-LEPROUS) shares responsibility.

Two brilliant tracks that leave you wanting more. And there is more in the form of the crazy KENT cover “Dom Andra”. Vegard Sverre Tveitan, as the mastermind is called, has superbly adapted the dreamy 80s anthem into his own sound and taken it to a new level.

“Fascination Street Sessions” looks like an accessory to the strong discography of this legend from the title and the artwork, but it is definitely more than just a must-have for fans and a further proof of the genius of this musician!

Tracklist „Fascination Street Sessions“:

1. The Observer

2. Condorted Monument

3. Dom Andra (KENT)

Total playing time: 12:34

Band-Links:

IHSAHN – Fascination Street Sessions 8.5 … Buy on Amazon

{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,

“@type”: “Organization”,

“name”: “IHSAHN – Fascination Street Sessions”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ihsahn_fascination.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “8.5”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Maxomer”

}

}}

The post IHSAHN – Fascination Street Sessions appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

