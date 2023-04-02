The message of the new information campaign is: The organ donor card is as much a part of everyday life as a normal piece of clothing. It should be a matter of course to wear it and thus to record in writing whether or not you consent to an organ and tissue donation. The new posters and advertisements therefore feature everyday items of clothing: a shirt, a dress, a pair of trousers. At second glance you can see that the clothing is not made of fabric, but is folded from the organ donor card. The image motifs are accompanied by the slogan “No matter how you wear it, the main thing is that you have it. The organ donor card. Inform, decide, fill out.”

With the motifs, the focus is placed on the natural discussion of the subject of organ donation and the freedom of choice of each individual. The poster and advertisement placement is flanked by a wide range of information on www.organspende-info.de

The Federal Center for Health Education regularly conducts representative surveys on organ and tissue donation. These show that people are more willing to make a personal decision about organ and tissue donation the better informed they are about the topic. The campaign therefore serves to meet the population’s need for information and to raise awareness of the subject among the general public.