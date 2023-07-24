IK Multimedia Releases New TONEX Tone Partner Collections: Over 100 Collections and 15,000 Tone Models Now Available

IK Multimedia Expands TONEX Tone Partner Collections with Over 100 New Collections and 2,000 Tone Models

IK Multimedia, a leading manufacturer of music software and hardware, has announced the release of the new TONEX Tone Partner Collections. This expansion brings the total number of tone models available on TONEX to over 15,000, offering musicians an extensive range of options for playback and recording.

The TONEX ecosystem, including the TONEX Pedal, now features over 100 collections representing nearly 2,000 new tone models. These models are IK’s ultra-accurate AI Machine Modeling renditions of iconic guitar amps and effects. The collections connect users to a vast selection of popular guitar rigs captured by top sound designers and other users.

To ensure the highest quality sounds, IK Multimedia has carefully selected sound partners who have joined the TONEX ecosystem and released their premium collections. Some notable partners include Amalgam Audio, Big Hairy Guitars, ChopTones, and TSFAHTPS, among others. These partners bring their expertise and equipment to create and capture great sounds for musicians.

The addition of these new Tone Partner Collections is just the beginning, as IK Multimedia plans to continuously add new collections to the store. This ongoing expansion allows users to explore various musical styles and genres, making it an affordable way to expand their tonal toolkit.

Each collection is crafted using TONEX’s award-winning AI machine modeling technology. This technology meticulously captures each Tone partner’s favorite setups, mics, outboards, and cabinets. Users will find stunningly realistic capture of everything from vintage to modern high-gain amps, as well as classic and modified preamps and pedalboards.

To provide musicians with a demo experience, users can try out any of the Tone Partner Collections before making a purchase. Additionally, over 100 new free tone models from these collections are available for download, allowing users to record, play, or practice with Tonex tone models.

Access to the Tone Partner Collections is made easy through ToneNET, IK’s online tone sharing and social platform, or in any version of TONEX for Mac/PC. Once purchased, the Tone Partner Collections can be activated within the TONEX software, immediately downloading all Tone Models from the collection to the user’s local library for playback.

Furthermore, the Tone Partner Tone Models seamlessly integrate with AmpliTube 5, offering users the ability to build custom signal chains and save presets for easy recall. This combination of TONEX and AmpliTube 5 delivers the most advanced tonal powerhouse available today.

Users can also upload AmpliTube 5 presets created with Tone Models to ToneNET’s preset sharing section. This enables Tone Partners and users to create complete rigs by combining their favorite Tone Models with AmpliTube 5’s extensive range of stompboxes, cabinets, mics, and rack FX.

TONEX Tone Partner Collections are now available for purchase starting at only $/€ 6.99*. Musicians can browse and buy these collections via ToneNET and in any version of TONEX for Mac/PC.

For more information on TONEX Tone Partner Collections and to listen to the sounds, visit www.tone.net/tonex/partners and www.tone.net/tonex/collections.

