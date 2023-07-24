Request regarding the abandoned car deposit in via Modena

QUESTION – Presented by the M5S group in the City Council

This is the question received by the municipal offices:

– The adviser Tommaso Mantovani (M5S group of the Ferrara municipal council) questioned the mayor Alan Fabbri regarding the abandoned car depot/landfill in via Modena.

>> Page reserved for the interpellations/queries presented by the Municipal Councilors and related answers (by the General Affairs Sector/Assistance to the bodies of the Municipality of Ferrara) at the address:

Downloadable attachments:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

