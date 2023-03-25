Home News Kuo: AirPods Pro with USB-C on the way | news
News

Kuo: AirPods Pro with USB-C on the way | news

by admin
Kuo: AirPods Pro with USB-C on the way | news
The switch to a new plug is in full swing, because little by little Lightning will disappear from all products. The “modern plug for the next decade” introduced a little more than ten years ago is either giving way to USB-C or, in the longer term, to completely wireless systems. Apparently this is exactly Apple’s vision for future iPhones, which should no longer have a plug connection at all. However, there is still a long way to go before this can be achieved. In the short term, the iPads and iPhones will be switched over first, but adjustments can also be expected with accessories.

New model numbers, new case
According to Ming-Chi Kuo, it won’t be long before the AirPods Pro make the switch to USB-C. Of course, this does not mean the earplugs themselves, but the charging case. This currently has a Lightning connector. Anyone who has followed the reports of the past few days carefully should not be particularly surprised. Apple itself gave corresponding information in the release candidate for iOS 16.4. There are two new model numbers that refer to AirPods and the charging box respectively.

No further changes expected
The second generation of the AirPods Pro 2 has only been on the market for six months (October 2022), so major innovations in the earphones are ruled out. Instead, the updated model number should only refer to which connection the upcoming charging case has.

Other AirPods are still left out
According to Kuo, Apple has no plans to switch regular AirPods models to USB-C any time soon. According to his information, the AirPods Pro will start, and the other versions will follow at a much later point in time. Apple is complying with the changed European legislation, which is forcing manufacturers to use a standardized connector by the end of 2024 – in the case of smartphones and accessories it is USB-C.

See also  Gabrielli defends intelligence: “No dossiers, enough slanderous suspicions. I will publish the investigation on disinformation in Italy "

You may also like

Entrepreneurs are optimistic about Jiangmen’s investment environment and...

Investors tremble: Deutsche Bank shares crash and drag...

The local court of Quetta granted bail to...

Wild fauna returned to its home

Adler Mannheim vs. Kölner Haie

are you busy? – Naibaat

“Colombia could reduce poverty if it carries out...

Suspected bomb in Göttingen: all information on the...

Afghanistan created history, winning a match against Pakistan...

Mayor rendered accounts of the validity of 2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy