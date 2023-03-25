The switch to a new plug is in full swing, because little by little Lightning will disappear from all products. The “modern plug for the next decade” introduced a little more than ten years ago is either giving way to USB-C or, in the longer term, to completely wireless systems. Apparently this is exactly Apple’s vision for future iPhones, which should no longer have a plug connection at all. However, there is still a long way to go before this can be achieved. In the short term, the iPads and iPhones will be switched over first, but adjustments can also be expected with accessories.

New model numbers, new case

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, it won’t be long before the AirPods Pro make the switch to USB-C. Of course, this does not mean the earplugs themselves, but the charging case. This currently has a Lightning connector. Anyone who has followed the reports of the past few days carefully should not be particularly surprised. Apple itself gave corresponding information in the release candidate for iOS 16.4. There are two new model numbers that refer to AirPods and the charging box respectively.

No further changes expected

The second generation of the AirPods Pro 2 has only been on the market for six months (October 2022), so major innovations in the earphones are ruled out. Instead, the updated model number should only refer to which connection the upcoming charging case has.

Other AirPods are still left out

According to Kuo, Apple has no plans to switch regular AirPods models to USB-C any time soon. According to his information, the AirPods Pro will start, and the other versions will follow at a much later point in time. Apple is complying with the changed European legislation, which is forcing manufacturers to use a standardized connector by the end of 2024 – in the case of smartphones and accessories it is USB-C.