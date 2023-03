Today, the next battle of the quarter-final playoff series will take place between the hockey players of the home team Vítkovice and Brno, with the score tied at 2:2. Ostrava, who entered it thanks to second place after the regular season as favorites, had the upper hand twice, but Kometa was able to respond each time. In a series played for four victories, both teams can therefore now afford only one hesitation. The fifth match point duel will start at 17:00.

