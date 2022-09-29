On September 23, the French fashion brand IKKS PARIS held an opening party themed “Capture Your Free Spirit Moment” at the IN 77 store in Hangzhou, creating a space for free inspiration and sharing rock moments with brand friends.

IKKS PARIS is inspired by the unique freedom, art and rock of Generation X, and upholds the DNA of freedom, courage, tolerance and innovation, and encourages creative freedom, freedom of action and freedom of dream. And use ROCK” (rock culture elements), “MILITARY” (military elements) and “CARGO” (tooling elements) three elements to create a fashionable wardrobe exclusive to rockers.

【IKKS PARIS Rock tour]

The brand created the latest autumn capsule wardrobe “IKKS PARIS Closet” for this party. Inspired by the brand’s rock DNA, it restores the French street rock atmosphere and creates a free art space.

Dressed in a classic leather jacket, the classic cut incorporates the “ROCK” rock design elements, placed in a graffiti street scene, and the words “IKKS PARIS Rocks Hangzhou” are sprayed on the walls.

An unruly and romantic Parisian woman in the “Limited Edition” collection, with white knitted long sleeves, a red skirt, pockets embellished with hearts, and a pair of short boots, the perfect balance of rock and sweetness,

The childlike “Mini Me” series that breaks through the routine, interprets children’s cool innocence, expresses themselves, is sweet and straightforward, and interprets the vibrant colors of early autumn.

In the store, the IKKS PARIS vinyl wall is specially presented. Fashion bloggers wear IKKS PARIS fashion styles to express their understanding of the “Free spirit” fashion attitude.

@gugubengu interprets French uninhibited fashion, engraved wildness in the bones, and does not hide it at all; @ Ruixue has the ability to ignore the eyes of others and express her own personality without restraint; @daring girl follows her own wishes, insists on rebellion but is full of responsibility;

@Darsea Liu Dan loves the ocean and freedom, full of rock and roll environmental protection spirit.

【IKKS PARIS Cultural Tour】

On the day of the event, humanities and arts blogger @大 Beard Axi and fashion blogger @_SarahXU_ discussed the influence of the culture and spirit of the rock era on fashion with the topic of “Generation X” attitude. (It will add cultural expert @A Xi’s insight later) Inspired by the spirit of Generation X, IKKS PARIS reconstructs the French micro-rebellion, presents an uninhibited free rock style, and breaks through the limitations of rock fashion aesthetics.

@大 Beard Axi, a knowledge blogger with a strong literary and artistic flavor, endowed with the rebellious spirit of the X generation and the pen and ink that directly touches the soul, prefers vinyl music, has a unique insight into rock culture, and leads everyone back to the most classic rock culture of the X generation. Trend, and the design inspiration of IKKS PARIS fusion of culture and art have resonance.

@_SarahXU_ is a fashion blogger who breaks through tradition and contains a whimsical, liberal and romantic atmosphere. He is not defined by the times. He has a distinct personality and a free and easy personality.

@大 Beard Axi “Generation X has more possibilities because it has not formed a stereotype. This characteristic of “generation X” is similar to the “free spirit” mentioned in the brand spirit of IKKS PARIS,” “free spirit” is not rebellious in order to show rebelliousness, but the courage to express yourself and live out the spirit of your true self.”

@_SarahXU_ believes that the millennials’ retro resurgence has led to the revival of music such as rock and disco, which is popular among the X generation. The characteristics of the casual self pursued by the X generation are also admired by the millennial generation. IKKS PARIS fits the commonality of the two eras with the French rock style fashion, conveying to the public not only tea break skirts and floral skirts, but also leather jackets and military uniform elements belonging to the French rock style.

At the same time, through the live broadcast of Xiaohongshu, more consumers can deeply appreciate the brand spirit and understand the brand story from the perspective of cultural spirit.

In addition, there is a fan DIY graffiti area at the party site to unlock unlimited imagination, get rid of constraints, freely sway the micro-rebellious spirit, feel the artistic atmosphere, and express yourself in the form of graffiti art combined with rock elements.

About IKKS PARIS

Founded in 1987, with the rise of digital media such as rock and hip-hop music culture and independent films, IKKS PARIS takes the free rock spirit set off by X Generation as its design inspiration, and integrates art, humanities and music elements to create a slightly rebellious French modern style. . The DNA of IKKS PARIS upholds the four core spirits of freedom, boldness, tolerance and innovation, and encourages freedom of creativity, freedom of action, and freedom of dreams. IKKS PARIS, with its unique French style and the use of high-quality fabrics, invites you to mix and match to create your own style.

