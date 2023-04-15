Original title: IMAX releases “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” concept visual “Cosmic Team” All members gather to start the ultimate journey

Sohu Entertainment News The Marvel superhero movie “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” will be released simultaneously in North America on May 5 in IMAX theaters across the country. This film is the farewell chapter of the “Silver Guardian” series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it is also the last time the super-popular “Galaxy Sky Group” embarks on an adventure that shocked the galaxy.

IMAX released the concept vision of the film today. The cosmic space in the poster seems to be ignited by orange flames, which coincides with the film’s joyful and lively style. On the distant horizon, the main characters are incarnated in a row, as if they are gathering for the upcoming curtain call. The film is 26% more wonderfully presented through IMAX. Whether it is the grand expedition of traveling through the galaxy or the exciting exploration of deep alien secrets, it will be more gorgeous, colorful, cool and hot, allowing the audience to transcend reality and complete a beautiful space. adventure dream.

At the same time, the particularity of the “final chapter” also adds a touch of parting to the film. “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” is the return of the former director James Gunn after a six-year absence. It will revolve around Rocket Raccoon’s secret and tragic life experience. All members of the “Cosmic Team” gather to start the ultimate journey , all the characters familiar to the audience will have their own places. The grand expedition across the galaxy is about to come to a grand end.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: