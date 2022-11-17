Home Entertainment In conjunction with the release of RTX 4080, “Bright Memory: Infinite” pushes a new patch: DLSS 3 performance greatly increased
Entertainment

In conjunction with the release of RTX 4080, “Bright Memory: Infinite” pushes a new patch: DLSS 3 performance greatly increased

by admin
In conjunction with the release of RTX 4080, “Bright Memory: Infinite” pushes a new patch: DLSS 3 performance greatly increased

In conjunction with the release of RTX 4080, “Bright Memory: Infinite” pushes a new patch: DLSS 3 performance greatly increased

At present, the RTX 4080 graphics cards of various manufacturers have been officially released, and some well-adapted games have also been adapted for the first time.

“Bright Memory: Infinite”, which is regarded as a “magic work” made in China, has launched a new patch.The official said that in order to cooperate with the release of RTX 4080, the input delay of the upgraded 40 series graphics cards will be significantly reduced when DLSS 3 is turned on.

At the same time, the official also announced that the “third-person perspective” will be launched soon, which can expand the perspective and see your character in real time.

In conjunction with the release of RTX 4080,

According to the official introduction, the original intention of the development of the third-person perspective switching, in addition to satisfying the feedback of some players,On the other hand, it is making technical reserves for the development of new IPs. After all, the development of games has not produced a third perspective for so many years.

Feiyan Islands said that it has run through the production process so far, but due to the production time, it was finally decided that the third perspective is only used for gun movement and shooting, and some skills will be temporarily switched to the first person.

In conjunction with the release of RTX 4080,

In conjunction with the release of RTX 4080,

In addition, the new character skin DLC cyber style/collegiate style will also appear.

Since the new content needs to be synchronized with all platform hosts, the porting work is still in progress, and it will not be released so soon. The official said that it will take some time to wait.

See also  Apple on purpose? Overturning after iOS 16 upgrade: iPhone 13 and other battery life collapsed, let you change the rhythm - Fast Technology - Technology changes the future

In conjunction with the release of RTX 4080,

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Jian Jia

You may also like

Uffizi Gallery: Art Palace of the “City of...

The 59-year-old Mao Amin, a wealthy businessman, made...

Build a WeChat group to increase discounts so...

OMEGAX Exposes Evil Acts of Brokerage Company, Forced...

Chen Duling and Wang Xichao broke up and...

Forgotten Keys Releases Kontakt Drum Machine KING-2

Professional Interpretation l Sejong University_Animation_Field_Game

Villa Verdi, Sangiuliano: “The State will intervene, it...

Heroes come from the people: Young Female Make-up...

Wang Junkai’s profile profile Wang Junkai’s height, age,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy