In conjunction with the release of RTX 4080, “Bright Memory: Infinite” pushes a new patch: DLSS 3 performance greatly increased

At present, the RTX 4080 graphics cards of various manufacturers have been officially released, and some well-adapted games have also been adapted for the first time.

“Bright Memory: Infinite”, which is regarded as a “magic work” made in China, has launched a new patch.The official said that in order to cooperate with the release of RTX 4080, the input delay of the upgraded 40 series graphics cards will be significantly reduced when DLSS 3 is turned on.

At the same time, the official also announced that the “third-person perspective” will be launched soon, which can expand the perspective and see your character in real time.

According to the official introduction, the original intention of the development of the third-person perspective switching, in addition to satisfying the feedback of some players,On the other hand, it is making technical reserves for the development of new IPs. After all, the development of games has not produced a third perspective for so many years.

Feiyan Islands said that it has run through the production process so far, but due to the production time, it was finally decided that the third perspective is only used for gun movement and shooting, and some skills will be temporarily switched to the first person.

In addition, the new character skin DLC cyber style/collegiate style will also appear.

Since the new content needs to be synchronized with all platform hosts, the porting work is still in progress, and it will not be released so soon. The official said that it will take some time to wait.