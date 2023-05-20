in the golden collection of Armand de PRéseau

Passionate about all kinds of African grooves, the creator of the Nubiphone and Nanga Boko records labels takes us on a one-hour journey through his invaluable vinyl collection.

For Armand de PRéseau, the love of wax began with house and techno from Detroit and Chicago. Anxious to go back in time to understand the origins of this “new” Afro-American music, the curious discover logically the soul, disco and funk classics of the 70s and 80s. He continues to pull the string and lands in the Bahamas at the looking for hybrid reggae/disco records, and taking the opportunity to make a detour to the West Indies to finally venture into Africa, an infinite land of musical treasures. The one who spent 12 years of his childhood between Cameroon and Madagascar therefore returns to the source to travel across the continent, the Antilles and the Middle East, in search of record collections about to be destroyed.

To share the fruit of his explorations, in 2011 he created the African Grooves site, which he associated with the Youtube channel of the same name, which has now become an important bank of digital archives. He posts African nuggets there twice a week, reigniting the halo of light on forgotten or simply unrecognized artists. The digger also reissues a handful of Cameroonian records on his label Nanga Boko Records and on Nubiphone, which he created with his friend Guizo Zykey. A true independent player in the preservation of African music, Armand de PRéseau takes us through his collection of more than 12,000 records for a PAM Club that promises to be precious, like his residence. Diggers of the Lost Ark on Rinse France!

Tracklist :

Intro

Nkotti François and The Black Styls 77 – Loko La Mboa (Cameroun)

Ometh & Louisiana – Njitna (Benin)

Charles Songo – Gkinumanze (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Ousmane Kouyate and International Ambassadors – Kefimba (Mali)

Saka dit The King – Ody Ody (Madagascar)

Hamid El Shaeri – Ayonha (Libya)

Eko Roosevelt – Tondoho Mba (Cameroon)

Belles Combo – Misik A Nou (Dominica)

Jalil Bennis – Mirza (Morocco)

The Identicals – Akwa Kayi Ji bia Nuwa (Nigeria)

The Cranes – Joy (Uganda)

Ti L’Afrique – Pop Soul Sega (Mauritius)

Liza Ngwa – N’kirre (Cameroon)

Follow Armand de PRéseau on Instagram.