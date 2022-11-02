ROME – The countdown is over. At 10 am today, Wednesday 2 November, the possibility of reserving funds on the Mise platform reserved for incentives for the purchase of cars has opened. The extra incentive conceived by the former Minister for Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti, now at the Mef, is equal to 50% of the “ordinary” contribution and is valid only for the purchase of pure electric cars or plug-in hybrids and for families who they have an ISEE under 30 thousand euros. The bonus thus rises from a minimum of 3,000 euros, without scrapping for a hybrid with plug, up to a maximum of 7,500 euros, with scrapping, for a full electric. In particular, the 7,500 euros of contributions with scrapping (4,500 euros without scrapping) are valid for buying new vehicles with emissions in the 0-20 g / km CO2 range and with a list price equal to or less than 35,000 euros excluding VAT. Up to a maximum of 6,000 euros of contributions with scrapping (3,000 euros without scrapping) for the purchase of new cars with emissions in the 21-60 g / km CO2 range and with a list price equal to or less than 45,000 euros excluding VAT .

From today, the new eco-bonuses are also available to legal entities that carry out car rental activities for commercial purposes, other than car sharing, as long as they retain ownership of the vehicles for at least one year. Up to a maximum of 2,500 euros of contributions with scrapping (1,500 euros without scrapping) for the purchase of new full electric vehicles (emissions included in the 0-20 g / km CO2 range) and with a price equal to or less than 35,000 euros VAT excluded. Up to a maximum of 2,000 euros of contributions with scrapping (1,000 euros without scrapping) for the purchase of plug-in vehicles with emissions in the 21-60 g / km CO2 range and with the car manufacturer’s list price equal to or lower to 45,000 euros excluding VAT.

Now it will be necessary to see if the two measures will serve to drain the funds allocated for 2022 for the two car segments. Two months from the end of the year, more than 141 million for pure electric cars and more than 152 million for plug-in hybrids. The package announced at the beginning of August by Giorgetti is missing the implementation of a piece: the financing of the charging sockets in private spaces and condominiums. The aid will be equal to 80% of the purchase and installation price, maximum € 1,500 per applicant and € 8,000 for buildings. Now we await the technical measure and the platform to open reservations.