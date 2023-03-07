The stars at the event site were shining, leading guests to explore Clarins’ unparalleled time-freezing journey together, witnessing the blooming moment of the legendary Luna flower, the rare ingredient of the product, and feeling the incomparable time-freezing energy of the Perfect Time series.

Dr. Olivier Courtin Clarins, executive director of Clarins Group, and Alan Zhong, executive vice president of Clarins Group Greater China, came to the scene and opened the prelude to the limited-time experience exhibition of “The Realm of Freezing Time” with opening speeches. Clarins’ global skin care spokesperson Di Lieba, famous film and television actress Qin Lan, writer Zhang Xiaohui, dancer Zhu Jiejing, and jewelry designer Sun Hefang joined forces to unveil the legendary power of Clarins’ new Perfect Time series together with media guests and brand VIPs. Clarins condenses the beauty of nature and the power of science and technology, and presents the brand-new Prestige Time series in the exhibition area, which is incomparable to your luxury and pampering. Travel, experience the most beautiful moment of time.

Brand official

Clarins Group Marketing Director Dennis, Qin Lan, Clarins Group Executive Director Dr. Olivier Courtin Clarins, Clarins Group Global Skincare Spokesperson Di Lieba, Clarins Group Greater China Executive Vice President Alan Zhong, Zhang Xiaohui and Clarins Group Senior Product Manager Susie Qian took a group photo (from left to right)

The moment when the moon reflects the flowers and blooms

Stroll leisurely in the quiet corridor, and shuttle to the “Legendary Flower” in the “Time Freezing Realm”. Uncover the first chapter of a legendary journey and discover the source of inspiration for the Clarins Prestige Time collection. Being in the dark space is like standing still in the quiet night, the moon rises slowly in the darkness, and jumps between the floating light and shadow. The bright and pure legendary Luna flower gradually stretches when the moonlight pours down, and then gathers the power of life to bloom the bright and clean petals in full bloom. Make Huayao freeze in an instant and arouse people’s attention. As the soul ingredient of Clarins’ new Prestige Time series, the rare and legendary Luna flower can only bloom once a year, and the flowering period is only a few hours, full of incomparable youthful energy. Clarins Laboratories carefully picked the flowers by hand during the short but precious moment of flower blooming, frozen and sealed them instantaneously, condensing the peak activity of the legendary Luna flower at this moment, and using this to create a new series of time-preserving. Awaken the skin’s talent for time-fixing, and achieve extraordinary anti-oxidation and rejuvenation. When you touch it, you will become ageless. Just because everything is precious, nothing compares to you.

“Legendary Flowers”

Pioneer explores cutting-edge technology

Follow the exploration steps of “Time Freezing Realm” to reach “cutting-edge technology“. Futuristic lighting and shadows outline a unique display space. Visitors can watch the large-screen display here and experience the technological strength of Clarins’ outstanding pioneer. In order to ensure the activity of the legendary luna flower ingredients, Clarins’ laboratory has been intensively researching for many years, using the extremely low temperature liquid nitrogen condensation extraction technology at -196°C to extract the essence of luna flower, so as to preserve the precious and fleeting active ingredients. Cooperating with triple high-energy peptides, it awakens FOXO, the source of youthfulness in the skin, and creates a new dual anti-aging system of Clarins – smoothes and fills wrinkles on the surface, resists oxidation in the deep layer, and revitalizes and repairs. Retrace the age of the skin and return to the youthful appearance. Witness firmness and fullness, and multi-dimensional remodeling is incomparable to your age-defying state.

Brand official

“Cutting-edge technology“

The legendary charm of perfection

Stepping into the “Precious Products”, the brand-new Clarins Precious Time series products are displayed here. In the exhibition area, you can experience the legendary charm of this series up close. The large-scale installation model is like a work of art, showing a luxurious texture in the beam of light. Step forward to the booth and read the luxurious packaging designed by Paris. The whole series of products are dominated by bright golden tones, which change with the light and shadow, as if reflecting the moon’s waxing and waning. The design inspiration comes from the aesthetics of asymmetrical lines in nature, so that the irregular flow curve of the bottle body presents a forging craftsmanship like a treasure box, showing the vivid implication of the moon reflecting the brilliance. Clarins not only creates a luxurious experience for the skin, but also is responsible for the earth we live on. We are more committed to using environmentally friendly materials to help the sustainable development of the industry. The packaging papers of the new Prestige Series come from sustainably planted forest wood pulp. The high-end recyclable alloy materials used were developed in Paris and used in Clarins cosmetics for the first time, all of which can be recycled or used. Add an incomparable moment of well-being to your daily skincare routine.

“Premium Products”

Awaken the sensory luxury experience

Clarins’s brand-new Prestige Time series includes the Prestige Time Cream (nickname: Moonlight Vase Cream), the Prestige Time Essence Water (nickname: Moonlight Essence Water), and the Prestige Time Eye Cream (nickname: Moonlight Vase Eye Cream) You can also try out the whole series of products in the “Extraordinary Experience” with the Time-Calming Massager. The products in the space are displayed one by one, and the independent and comfortable experience area is waiting for visitors to come and feel the extraordinary effect of the brand-new Time-preserving series. The high-end and unique fragrance lingers in the whole space softly and elegantly. The time-preserving fragrance specially formulated by the famous perfume workshop in Grasse, France, makes the woody fragrance engrave a soothing and joyful atmosphere, just like being in a flower field in Grasse. The luxurious and pampering texture of the Time series awakens a delicate and pleasant sensory experience. Combined with Clarins’ professional massage tools, it will bring you the comfortable feeling of massaging with your own hands, making every inch of your skin feel cared for, adding skin care effects, and creating an incomparably beautiful moment for you.

Brand official

“Extraordinary experience”

The time-limited experience exhibition of Clarins’ Ultimate Time-Freezing series, “Time-Freezing Realm”, combines natural aesthetics with cutting-edge technology to create a dreamy and pioneering time-freezing journey, leading guests to explore the multiple possibilities of beauty. As a leading French high-end skin care brand, Clarins adheres to the pioneering spirit, is brave in innovation and exploration, focuses on cutting-edge scientific research, and listens carefully to women’s needs, helping every consumer to confidently bloom the beauty of physical and mental pleasure. For Clarins, every “you” is unique, and all the precious things are presented because of “you”. Adhering to the consistent brand aesthetics of Clarins, the brand-new time-freezing series endows new anti-ageing beauty and presents the new life of time-freezing from the inside out. We look forward to writing an incomparably luxurious and beautiful future with unparalleled luxury sensory experience.

“Extraordinary experience”

For your precious skin

Bring a unique luxury experience:

Brand official

The skin immediately feels hydrated and filled, rejuvenated and repaired, moist and translucent. Effectively helps regulate skin texture and promotes better absorption of follow-up skin care products.

Moisturizing, it melts when touched, as soft and moist as luna flower petals. Restore the ideal “rebound” state, firm and plump, smooth and new. Rejuvenate the skin’s strong energy and restore youthful vitality.

Moisturizes and conceals lines. Innovative extraordinary 6-dimensional multi-effect, full strength. Lighten eye lines, fix eye contours, help the eyes with multi-effect anti-ageing, and give you a pair of eyes that have been treated kindly by time.

Specially researched and built, inspired by the art of touch. It brings the ultimate experience like a personal massage, making every inch of skin feel cared for, adding skin care effects, and creating a luxurious sensory experience.