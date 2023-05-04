INFECTED RAIN – Überraschungs-Song „Dying Light“ und LineUp Change

INFECTED RAIN from Moldavia surprise with their new single “Dying Light” and present their new lineup in the course of the release! At the end of May we will go on a European tour!

Two weeks after the release of their highly acclaimed first live album + DVD/BluRay, The Devil’s Dozen, Moldovan progressive modern metallers INFECTED RAIN surprise their fans not only with a brand new song, “Dying Light”, but also with a recent line-up -Change!

The band comments on their social media:

„Dear fans and supporters,

We have some news to share with you today. Unfortunately, it happened that Serghei and Vladimir had to leave the band. We want to thank them for their contributions and wish them all the best in their future endeavors.

However, we see this as a new beginning for our band, and we are more excited than ever to continue making music. We’re thrilled to introduce Alice Lane, who will be taking over as our bass player for the time being.

To celebrate this new chapter in our band’s journey, we have decided to release a brand new single today! We couldn’t wait to share this new music with you and show you what we’ve been working on.

Thank you for your continued support.

We’re grateful to have you with us on this journey.

Sincerely, INFECTED RAIN“

INFECTED RAIN will embark on an extensive European tour at the end of May, supporting All Hail The Yeti on select dates! Also, the band recently announced a fall tour of the US in support of Wednesday 13. See below for all upcoming tour dates. Prepare to catch the band live and enjoy a taste of more new music by streaming Dying Light, featuring new bassist Alice Lane, today!

The track “Dying Light” can also be experienced via the official music video here:

Über INFECTED RAIN:

Since forming in 2008, Moldovan progressive modern metallers INFECTED RAIN have emerged as one of the most exciting new acts in the heavy music world. In November 2021, in support of their critically acclaimed fifth studio album Ecdysis (2022), the band, centered around multi-talented vocalist Lena Scissorhands – one of the genre’s fastest-rising leading ladies – hosted an exclusive concert stream entitled The Devil’s Dozen. This was only available online for eight days. On April 14th, 2023 INFECTED RAIN released the memorable live momentum The Devil’s Dozen on DVD/BluRay + 2CD Digipak formats via Napalm Records!

Dive into the history of INFECTED RAIN like never before with a breathtaking show spanning the last 15 years of the band’s history, featuring incredible production and special effects, and featuring rare song material! The Devil’s Dozen charts the band’s metamorphosis over the years and celebrates INFECTED RAIN’s impressive career, songwriting and live skills to date. The album electrifies with exceptional live momentum from one of the most impressive modern bands in the extreme metal scene, showcasing rousing riffs, cosmic electronics, progressive grooves and Lena’s vocal prowess. The band’s new DVD/BluRay is a must-have for any modern metal fan, as it demonstrates ultra-modern brutality without sacrificing emotion and melody, performed live by a first-class, highly exciting and rousing live act!

The Devil’s Dozen is now out on Napalm Records and available as Digipak, 2xAudio CD, 1x BluRay, 1x DVD.

INFECTED RAIN LIVE on the HEYDAY TOUR 2023

05/27/23 DE – Kronach / The fortress rocks

28.05.23 DE – Oettingen i. Bavaria / Camping Battleground Festival

30.05.23 DK – Aalborg / Studenterhuset

31.05.23 SE – Gothenburg / Musikhuset

01.06.23 SE – Stockholm / Nalen Club

03.06.23 FI – Tampere / Hönö Bar

04.06.23 FI – Helsinki / On The Rocks

06.06.23 EE – Tallinn / Sveta

07.06.23 LV – Riga / Black Friday

09.06.23 PL – Warsaw / VooDoo

10.06.23 DE – Mühlteich / Chronical Moshers Open Air

19.07.23 RO – Bucharest / Quantic Club

22.07.23 SK – Skalica / Orlovna Club

23.07.23 HR – Zagreb / ​​Mochvara

24.07.23 AT – Vienna / Viper Room

26.07.23 DE – Munich / Backstage Halle (Free & Easy)*

27.07.23 DE – Cham / LA*

28.07.23 DE – Erfurt / From Hell*

07/29/23 DE – Ottobeuren / Schlichtenfest Open Air

11.08.23 PL – Krakow / Zaścianek Club

12.08.23 CZ – Jaromer / Brutal Assault

13.08.23 PL – Wroclaw / Connector

14.08.23 PL – Poznan / Pod Minogą Club

17.08.2023 DE – Berlin / Sage Club

18.08.23 DE – Sulingen / Reload Festival

19.08.23 DE – Lüdenscheid / Bautz Festival

20.08.23 NL – Amsterdam / Q-Factory*

23.08.23 BE – Kortrijk / DVG Club*

08/24/23 DE – Trier / Mergener Hof*

08/25/23 DE – Wörrstadt / Neuborn Open Air Festival

08/26/23 DE – Roth / Wallesau is Blau Open Air

01.09.23 ES – Vitoria / Urban Rock Concept*

02.09.23 ES – Vigo / Master Room*

05.09.23 ES – Madrid / Revi Live*

06.09.23 ES – Barcelona / Sala Bóveda*

07.09.23 FR – Toulouse / Connexion Live

08.09.23 FR – Crest / Bridge to Hell

09.09.23 FR – Lyon / Rock n Eat*

10.09.23 IT – Milan / Legend Club*

12.09.23 IT – Rome / Traffic Live*

14.09.23 CH – Lyss / Kufa*

15.09.23 AT – Salzburg / Lake Rock

16.09.23 DE – Lindau / Club Vaudeville*

*with support from ALL HAIL THE YETI

