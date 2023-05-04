Home » Money wheel for children: “Make a podcast about the Kullamaa church tower!”
News

Money wheel for children: “Make a podcast about the Kullamaa church tower!”

by admin
Money wheel for children: “Make a podcast about the Kullamaa church tower!”

The investor, who remains anonymous, appears to the public under the name Rahakrat. Photo: Andra Kirna

The investor, who remains anonymous, appears to the public under the name Rahakrat. Photo: Andra Kirna

The career day for Läänemaa 9th graders at Kullamaa school was opened by Rahakratt – an anonymous investor in a pigeon mask who does not have to work for a salary.

With a dove mask on his head and a cape written with banknotes on his shoulder, the 38-year-old investor, who remained anonymous and used colorful language, gave instructions to half a hundred school children, with the words “Better a small bill than a big thank you!” and an account number on the screen behind him. “Try, act, do something podcastfrom the tower of the Kullamaa church,” said Rahakratt, who has achieved financial freedom and is a frequent visitor to Estonian schools, sharing advice To the “it’s awesome to be the dumbest and poorest person in the room, because then you can learn from everyone”.

“30,000 or 500,000 – it doesn’t matter. Must be fun. I do what I like. That’s what’s important,” said Rahakratt in Kullamaa. “You don’t have to listen to the headmaster or me. Listen to yourself!”

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!

Previous articleMore than a hundred students are in the national defense camp at Kilts

See also  Directly attacking the production of "Three Summers": Good harvest news frequently spreads and summer broadcasts are in full swing - Teller Report

You may also like

New diplomatic crisis between Italy and France

A policewoman managed to neutralize a criminal

Monterrey, Tauramena, Villanueva and Orocué in dengue epidemic

Waitress beaten and scarred, ex-boyfriend remains behind bars...

Southeastern parishes, “drown” with garbage – breaking latest...

This Saturday, May 6: First Local Development Planning...

Does the figure of the de facto administrator...

Who is Who – Top 100 international winners...

Ministry of Finance reaffirms oil extraction in Colombia

ECB rate hike in May — idealista/news

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy