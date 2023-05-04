Money wheel for children: “Make a podcast about the Kullamaa church tower!”

The career day for Läänemaa 9th graders at Kullamaa school was opened by Rahakratt – an anonymous investor in a pigeon mask who does not have to work for a salary.

With a dove mask on his head and a cape written with banknotes on his shoulder, the 38-year-old investor, who remained anonymous and used colorful language, gave instructions to half a hundred school children, with the words “Better a small bill than a big thank you!” and an account number on the screen behind him. “Try, act, do something podcastfrom the tower of the Kullamaa church,” said Rahakratt, who has achieved financial freedom and is a frequent visitor to Estonian schools, sharing advice To the “it’s awesome to be the dumbest and poorest person in the room, because then you can learn from everyone”.

“30,000 or 500,000 – it doesn’t matter. Must be fun. I do what I like. That’s what’s important,” said Rahakratt in Kullamaa. “You don’t have to listen to the headmaster or me. Listen to yourself!”

