WhatsApp rolls out one-answer polls and big news for captions

It hasn’t been long since we’ve mentioned WhatsApp-related news here, but it’s already time to get back to dealing with the popular instant messaging service. Indeed, they have been new features unveiled which you might find intriguing.

In this regard, according to what was reported by PhoneArena, as well as made official on May 4, 2023 directly through the official WhatsApp blog, the announcement of news regarding polls, message forwarding and captions. In fact, these are the operations involved in relation to the new incoming functions.

The first question is related to thearrival of single-answer surveys, in the sense that a person can only vote once through a net option. Those who want to take advantage of this feature simply disable the “Allow multiple replies” option. For the rest, what is done is to make it easier to find the surveys launched in a chat using a special search filter. There are also notifications that make it easier for poll creators to keep an eye on the results.

The news that a good number of users will probably consider most important, however, are related to the captions. Indeed, it is being released there ability to forward messages with caption, so as not to have to explain in subsequent messages what the shared refers to (risking that perhaps someone will answer before the explanation). In case you are wondering, of course: it is possible to choose whether to keep any original caption or whether to rewrite (or delete) it. Among other things, now the captions also arrive at the same time as the forwarding of documents.

In short, WhatsApp has announced the upcoming arrival of new features designed to make chats “a little more productive and fun”. The implementation of everything has already started, but so that the features involved are available for all it will take a few weeks.