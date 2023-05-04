Home » WhatsApp rolls out one-answer polls and big news for captions
Technology

WhatsApp rolls out one-answer polls and big news for captions

by admin
WhatsApp rolls out one-answer polls and big news for captions

It hasn’t been long since we’ve mentioned WhatsApp-related news here, but it’s already time to get back to dealing with the popular instant messaging service. Indeed, they have been new features unveiled which you might find intriguing.

In this regard, according to what was reported by PhoneArena, as well as made official on May 4, 2023 directly through the official WhatsApp blog, the announcement of news regarding polls, message forwarding and captions. In fact, these are the operations involved in relation to the new incoming functions.

The first question is related to thearrival of single-answer surveys, in the sense that a person can only vote once through a net option. Those who want to take advantage of this feature simply disable the “Allow multiple replies” option. For the rest, what is done is to make it easier to find the surveys launched in a chat using a special search filter. There are also notifications that make it easier for poll creators to keep an eye on the results.

The news that a good number of users will probably consider most important, however, are related to the captions. Indeed, it is being released there ability to forward messages with caption, so as not to have to explain in subsequent messages what the shared refers to (risking that perhaps someone will answer before the explanation). In case you are wondering, of course: it is possible to choose whether to keep any original caption or whether to rewrite (or delete) it. Among other things, now the captions also arrive at the same time as the forwarding of documents.

See also  The PC version of "The Last of Us Part I" also encountered a lot of running problems at the beginning of its launch-Yahoo Hong Kong News

In short, WhatsApp has announced the upcoming arrival of new features designed to make chats “a little more productive and fun”. The implementation of everything has already started, but so that the features involved are available for all it will take a few weeks.

You may also like

Here’s how to enter the contest…

Google officially reveals the Pixel Fold – Engadget...

NFON, for 4 years in Italy to offer...

Human Technopole, man at the centre

LG and Amazon Prime Video together for the...

Respawn explained the bug that the sound effect...

Human Technopole, man at the centre

Nothing Phone(2) confirms that it will launch this...

Google and Meta threaten media blockade in Canada

Gran Sasso laboratories, the underground universe

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy