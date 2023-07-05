Inheriting Ancient Skills and Presenting Modern Beauty: The Story of Xiangyunsha, Tang Xianxiang Yunsha, and Ouyang Fengting

Title: Tang Xianxiang Yunsha Ouyang Fengting: Inheriting Ancient Skills and Presenting Modern Beauty

Subtitle: A Look into the Craftsmanship of Xiangyunsha Dress and the Rejuvenation of Tang Xian Brand

A recent episode of the program “Inheritance in Progress” on Beijing Satellite TV featured an in-depth exploration of Xiangyunsha, an ancient textile art form. In the episode, Wang Gang, an intangible inheritance assistant officer, praised Xiangyunsha for its elegance and cultural significance. Zhao Yazhi, the recommender of the intangible cultural heritage project, donned a stunning fragrant cloud gauze dress, highlighting the beauty of this traditional craft.

To gain further insight into the making of Xiangyunsha and its modern applications, our team visited Ouyang Fengting, the inheritor of Xiangyunsha intangible cultural heritage and the general manager of Guangdong Tangxian Clothing Co., Ltd., in Shunde, Guangdong. Ouyang shed light on the rich history and legacy of Xiangyunsha in the region.

Xiangyunsha, also known as “Xiangyun yarn” or “Runica yarn,” is a silk fabric dyed with plant dye yam. It is considered the only silk fabric in the world dyed with pure plant dye and is revered as “soft gold” by the textile industry. Despite its long history, the dyeing and finishing skills of Xiangyunsha have been meticulously preserved in Shunde, earning it the title of the “Silk Capital of Southern China.”

Ouyang, a disciple of Liang Zhu, a national intangible cultural heritage inheritor of Xiangyunsha dyeing and finishing skills, learned the art from an early age. With the guidance of her master, Ouyang not only inherited the traditional techniques, but also dedicated herself to promoting and developing Xiangyunsha. Shunde, a hub for sericulture and silk reeling, provided the ideal backdrop for the birth of Xiangyunsha.

Tangxian, the brand of Xiangyunsha, hails from Shunde and has gained recognition not just in China, but also worldwide. The production process of Xiangyunsha involves several natural elements, such as mulberry silk fabric, yam, river mud, pastures, and sunlight. Ouyang emphasized that Xiangyunsha is a truly “gift of nature” due to its reliance on these elements.

The distinct character of Xiangyunsha relies on a complex dyeing and finishing technique that includes processes such as steaming, boiling, and sun exposure. The fabric’s lightweight texture, stain resistance, durability, and natural plant dye make it truly unique. Xiangyunsha’s material properties also make it suitable for a range of designs and styles, with smooth lines and a subtle beauty inherent to the fabric.

When designing clothing with Xiangyunsha, Ouyang highlighted the importance of waist cuts, lengths that reach over the knees but don’t drag on the floor, and the incorporation of exquisite elements to enhance the overall look. These considerations ensure that Xiangyunsha garments flatter the figure and exude elegance.

Tangxian brand Xiangyunsha has witnessed a resurgence in popularity, as it continually evolves on the fashion stage. With a focus on both quality and brand, the Tang Xian brand aims to redefine Xiangyunsha’s market presence while preserving its traditional craftsmanship and ecological integrity.

As the inheritor of Xiangyunsha intangible cultural heritage, Ouyang Fengting remains committed to promoting and developing Xiangyunsha, establishing it as a timeless fabric that seamlessly combines ancient techniques with modern fashion aesthetics.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

