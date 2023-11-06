Insights from Chen Yan and Gao Mantang on Creating Wonderful Scripts: Lessons from the 2023 China·Beijing TV Drama Festival

Where do wonderful scripts come from? Chen Yan and Gao Mantang gave guidance on how to look at life and write about life at the 2023 China·Beijing TV Drama Festival “Master Class”

Workers Daily-China Industry Network reporter Su Mo

Chen Yan, a seasoned stage play scriptwriter who has won the “Cao Yu Drama Literature Award” three times, has recently shifted his focus to writing novels. His novel “Zhuangtai” was adapted into a TV series with the same name, which achieved great success in ratings and word-of-mouth, and was hailed as a “popular drama deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.” His novel, “The Protagonist,” which won the 10th “Mao Dun Literature Award,” is also being adapted into a TV series and will be available to the audience soon.

Gao Mantang, a veteran in the art industry with 40 years of experience, has created over 60 film and television works, including acclaimed classics such as “Nine Phoenixes in the Family,” “Crossing Guandong,” “The North Wind Blows,” “Wenzhou Family,” and “Old Man Tavern.” His realistic creative methods have achieved remarkable results, constructing a Chinese-style “human comedy.”

These two esteemed figures in the realm of novel creation and original screenwriting recently made a joint appearance at the “Master Class” section of the 2023 China·Beijing TV Drama Festival. They shared their experiences and insights on the topic of “Where do wonderful scripts come from.”

Chen Yan emphasized the importance of writing about familiar life in the creative process. He fondly recalled his transition from being a literary young man to becoming a professional screenwriter. Chen Yan advised aspiring screenwriters to explore stage plays and Chinese classical operas, as they can stimulate modern thinking. He shared that his extensive exposure to 4,000 classical opera scripts over his 20-year career with opera had given him a profound understanding of the synthesis of drama. Moreover, Chen Yan suggested that every creator should find their own creative path, using Chinese classical operas as his own gateway to understanding real life.

Gao Mantang, on the other hand, opened up about his “failure” experiences, despite his numerous successful works. He shared how he was heavily criticized for his early works and how these setbacks helped him focus on putting life first and taking the path of realistic creation. Gao Mantang stressed the importance of observing and capturing the details of life, stating that the truth about life cannot be fabricated. He discouraged relying solely on the internet for inspiration, as it often leads to unoriginal ideas. Gao Mantang also emphasized the need for screenwriters to have a director’s consciousness, highlighting the importance of visualizing scenes while writing.

In an era of information overload, the insights and experiences shared by Chen Yan and Gao Mantang provide valuable guidance to aspiring screenwriters. By drawing inspiration from familiar life, observing the details, and finding their own creative paths, writers can craft extraordinary scripts that resonate with audiences. As the 2023 China·Beijing TV Drama Festival continues, it is evident that the “Master Class” section has provided a platform for industry veterans to pass on their knowledge and wisdom, fostering the growth and development of talented screenwriters in China.

