Chinese Speed Skating Team Aims for Gold at Milan Winter Olympics: Head Coach Li Yan

Title: Chinese Speed Skating Team Sets Sights on Gold at Milan Winter Olympics, says Head Coach Li Yan

Date: November 6, 2023

Source: China News Network

The Chinese speed skating team is gearing up for the upcoming Milan Winter Olympics with the aim of winning more gold medals, according to Li Yan, the head coach of the national speed skating training team.

Speaking at a media open day event held in Beijing on November 6, Li Yan emphasized the importance of setting gold medal goals and striving towards them. He urged his athletes to think like champions, practice like champions, and ultimately achieve championship results.

Last season, China‘s speed skating team showed significant improvement in international competitions, with more players qualifying for the World Cup. Looking ahead to the new season, Li Yan hopes to further enhance the athletes’ abilities and enable them to participate in multiple events.

Li Yan highlighted the increase in quotas for events such as Long Distance 5000 and 10000. He expressed the desire to allow more young athletes to gain valuable experience in international competitions and develop a comprehensive skill set. This year, the team aims to consciously change and exercise, fostering a multi-faceted approach to the athletes’ development.

Among the notable members of the national speed skating training team is Gao Tingyu, the men’s 500-meter speed skating champion at the Beijing Winter Olympics. After a year of rest and injury treatment, Gao Tingyu returned to training in May this year. Li Yan commended Gao Tingyu’s dedication and mental strength in overcoming the challenges of restarting training after a complete break.

However, Gao Tingyu faces the hurdle of qualifying for international competitions due to the absence of results in the past year. Li Yan revealed that the upcoming competition in Harbin will serve as the opportunity for Gao Tingyu to achieve the necessary qualifying results. The team is hopeful for the International Skating Federation to approve Gao Tingyu’s qualification so that he can compete in forthcoming events.

With the International Skating Union Speed Skating World Cup (Beijing Station) scheduled for November 17th to 19th at the National Speed Skating Stadium, the Chinese speed skating team is determined to meet the challenge on home soil.

As the Milan Winter Olympics approach, the Chinese speed skating team, under the guidance of head coach Li Yan, is focused on their goal of securing more gold medals and bringing glory to their nation.

Written by Dong Zeyu

Edited by Cao Zijian

