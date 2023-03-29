Investing in decoration black kitchen It is for those with personality and style. Despite being a neutral tone, black is an imposing, timeless color that is synonymous with sophistication and modernity. In addition to being a decoration trend, the black kitchen is still capable of providing warmth and well-being, transforming this little corner of the house even more special.

Do you want to be inspired to decorate your black kitchen? So keep reading this article and check out some tips!

How to decorate a black kitchen

Although many people love black, not everyone dares to decorate their kitchen cabinets in this color. So let’s give you some tips to make the decoration balanced. Check out:

Lighting: in addition to the coziness factor, black can end up overloading the environment and making it darker, so pay attention to a lighting project. After all, the kitchen is an environment that needs plenty of light. As a suggestion, we recommend that for the area where you are going to support the food and near the stove, the ideal is to have white and powerful lamps, to stand out against the black.

decoration style: think about the type of decor you want to use in your black kitchen such as objects, coatings, secondary colors, furniture, etc.

Space Size: if your environment is small, be aware that the dark color can give the feeling that the room is even smaller. A tip in these cases is to mix dark and light colors to make the space look bigger than it really is. This contrast can be achieved in different ways, such as using a white floor or even wall cladding.

Cleaning and maintenance: the black one doesn't get grimy and also hides the dirt a little bit. So it's a great color for gourmet areas that are on the outside of the house.

Color combinations for a black kitchen

If the idea is to use a supporting color, instead of a completely black kitchen, it is possible to follow several combinations. Since it’s a neutral color, black goes well with just about any other color. However, remember that the color chosen to harmonize with black can interfere with the style of the environment.

One way to bring more life to the decor without having to change the colors of the cabinets or coatings is to bet on colored small appliances. See the most common color combinations:

black and white kitchen

black and red kitchen

black and gray kitchen

Black and dark green kitchen

black and yellow kitchen

black kitchen with wood

black kitchen inspiration

A black kitchen in your new home

