Status: 03/29/2023 5:50 p.m

FIFA has withdrawn Indonesia from hosting the U20 World Cup, which is due to start in May. The world association did not give a reason, but it is likely to be the hostility towards Israel in the Muslim state.

Die FIFA announcedthat the decision was made on Wednesday (03/29/2023) after a meeting between President Gianni Infantino and Erick Thohir, head of the Indonesian Football Association.

In its justification for the withdrawal of the tournament, the world association is only vague “the current circumstances “.

Six venues were planned for the tournament from May 20th to June 11th with 24 teams, one of them in Bali. However, the governor of the island, Wayan Koster, had announced in a letter to the Indonesian association and the government that he would not receive the Israeli team. As a reason he cited solidarity with Palestine, which has been in a violent conflict with Israel for decades.

Cancellation was already discussed

The tournament in Indonesia was already in danger in autumn 2022. This was due to a stampede that left more than 130 dead in the city of Malang. However, FIFA initially decided to keep the host.

FIFA is still planning to hold the U20 World Cup in the planned period. A new host, according to the world association, is to be announced shortly.