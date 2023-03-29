Follow the live match between Red Star and Valencia in the Euroleague with MONDO.

Source: MN PRESS

Crvena zvezda welcomes Valencia in a match that means a lot for both teams. The red and whites have 13 wins, the “bats” 14 wins, and whoever loses in this match will hardly and theoretically remain in the race for placement in the Top 8 with three rounds to go.

Baskonia currently holds the eighth place with 16 wins after beating Alba in a close match and thus achieving a big victory, and the red and white team hopes that with a triumph in full “Pionir” they could extend their chances of going further to the at least one more round.

There is also the question of who will play for the red and whites, given the “delicate health situation of the team” that caused the match with Mornar in the ABA League to be postponed.