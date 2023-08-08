LIVE Athletics, U20 European Championships 2023 LIVE: Furlani in the lead in the long run, Dentato in the final in the 100 meters

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

16.28 It’s time for Francesco Inzoli for the first jump.

16.27 Lia Flotow (Germany) wins the first semifinal with a time of 13.29, ahead of the Swiss Guignard (13.30) and the Croatian Koscak (13.32).

16.25 It’s time for the first semifinal of the women’s 100m hurdles, Celeste Polzonetti will be engaged in the second.

16.23 At the moment Rodeghiero, Sioli and Stronati travel without errors in the high jump qualifications.

16.20 FURLANIIIIII! CHAMPIONSHIP RECORDS! If the good morning starts in the morning, then we will be able to see some good ones: 8.23 ​​for the 18-year-old from Lazio with a slight headwind (-0.2 m/s). Obviously the blue takes the lead in the race.

16.19 It’s time for Mattia Furlani for the first attempt.

16.18 In the meantime, the qualifications for the men’s high jump have begun: Italy presents itself with Filippo Rodeghiero, Edoardo Stronati and Matteo Sioli.

16.15 Vehmaa clearly wins the third semifinal of the 110 hurdles: the Finn imposes himself with a time of 13.22 ahead of the Portuguese Ambriz (13.29). The Spanish Diaz (13.44) and the Polish Bydon (13.48) also pass the round, while Mulas, who finished his race in seventh place, is out.

16.13 7.30 for the Norwegian Berntsen with the first jump, Furlani will be the sixth to jump, Inzoli is instead the last in the starting order.

16.10 The athletes qualified for the long jump final enter for the presentations, we remind you that there will also be two Azzurri: Mattia Furlani and Francesco Inzoli.

16.08 It’s time for the third semifinal of the 110m hurdles, here are the participants:

1 258 DVOŘÁK Tomáš CZE 30 APR 2004

2 224 RASE Némo BEL 24 FEB 2005

3,344 VEHMAA Rasmus FIN 16 JAN 2005

4 555 Heartburn Oliver ITA 12 MAR 2004

5 348 BOULINEAU Matheo FRA 9 SEP 2005

6 656 AMBRIZ Sisínio BY 12 JUL 2004

7 628 BYDOŃ Oskar POL 2 JAN 2004

8 292 DIAZ Jan ESP 12 DEC 2004

16.06 Theo Pedre (France) wins the second semifinal with a time of 13.39, a performance superior to that of Dentato: the transalpine flies to the final together with the Polish Kamionek (13.42), the Dutch Sesay third (13.53).

16.04 The athletes of the second semifinal of the 110 meter hurdles are ready: there are no Azzurri present among the eight who are about to leave.

16.02 The French Freyche currently occupies the first position in the hammer with a measure of 61.75 meters.

15.59 TOOTHED IN THE FINAL! Second position for the blue, who with a time of 13.37 improves his personnel and gets the pass for the last act. Best time for the Austrian Diessl (13.28), third Van Hellemondt (13.59).

15.55 The hurdlers are also ready for the first of the three semi-finals of the day, here are the names of the first eight athletes in the race:

1 508 NOLAN Adam IRL 2 DEC 2004

2 606 VAN HELLEMONDT Joas NED 28 AUG 2004

3 271 ŠTEFKO Štěpán CZE 20 MAR 2004

4 536 DENTATO Damian ITA 14 DEC 2004

5 204 DIESSL Enzo AUT 6 JUN 2004

6 702 KÜCHLER Fabio SUI 15 JUN 2004

7 284 ALONSO Manuel ESP 19 OCT 2004

8 688 NOVAKOVIĆ Bojan SRB 15 FEB 2005

15.52 The first race of the afternoon will be the final of the women’s hammer throw, a test without the presence of blue athletes.

15.50 The long jump will not be the only final in which Azzurri athletes will be involved: in the women’s triple jump Greta Donato and Erika Giorgia Saraceni snatched the pass for the last act, as well as Anna Musci in the shot put and Jacopo Capasso , with the last valid time, in the 100 meters.

15.45 Italy drops the main ace present in the Israeli state, Mattia Furlani: the blue is the main favorite in the long jump final which will start at 16.10 in which Francesco Inzoli will also be present.

15.40 Good afternoon friends of OA Sport and welcome to the LIVE broadcast of the second day of the 2023 U-20 European Athletics Championships underway in Jerusalem (Israel).

Good morning OA Sport friends and welcome to Live broadcast from the second day of the European U-20 2023 Of Athleticsongoing at Jerusalem (Israel).

A lot of waiting in Italy for the test of Matthias Furlani: the very young Lazio player qualified for the long jump final with a superb jump from 8.07 meters, the second measure of his career for the 18-year-old born in Marino (RM): the U-18 European champion will necessarily be the favorite of the race. Furlani will not be the only blue in the race: in the last act we will also find Francesco Inzoli.

The men’s long jump will not be the only competition with Italian athletes running: Greta Donato e Erika Georgia Saracens they managed to snatch the pass for the final in the women’s triple jump. They did the same thing Anna Musci in women’s shot put e Jacopo Capasso in the 100 meters.

The second day of the 2023 U-20 European Athletics Championships will start at 7.00 for the morning session, while the afternoon program will start at 15.52 with the women’s hammer throw final. No live television is foreseen, while streaming will be entrusted to allaathletics.tv, with OA Sport offering the live text of the afternoon session. Don’t miss anything with our LIVE broadcastwe are waiting for you!

Photo: Grana/FIDAL

