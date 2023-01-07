At CES 2023, Sony unveils a free update for Gran Turismo 7 that will support PS VR 2 from launch. The film, meanwhile, is shown in a trailer.

During its event at CES 2023, Sony unveiled the introduction of Gran Turismo 7 in the launch lineup of PlayStation VR 2. The new virtual reality headset will be available from February 22 and will also be able to count on the racing of Polyphony Digital between his first titles. At the same time as the announcement, the first teaser trailer for the Gran Turismo film, due out this year, was also presented.

Gran Turismo 7 su PlayStation VR 2 —

A day of good news for Gran Turismo fans. Gran Turismo 7 will in fact receive an update for PlayStation VR 2, thanks to which it can be played in virtual reality, just as it was for its predecessor on the first Sony headset. Even better, the update will be completely free for owners of a copy of the title, which launched in March 2022 on both PS4 and PS5 – only the latter version, considering that PS VR 2 is due out for PlayStation 5 and not for the last generation platform, it will receive the update. No further details on the features of this update have been provided, but we know that it will be available within a month, at the launch of the headset.

The film –

For the occasion, the first trailer of the Gran Turismo film, due out on August 11, was also shown. The feature film will be directed by Neill Blomkamp, ​​who has promised the use of new Sony technologies for filming that will make it possible to produce scenes from angles that will make them very similar to video games, but without resorting to massive use of computer graphics. “Based on a true story, the film is a wish-come-true tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills allow him to win a series of Nissan competitions to become a true professional driver,” says film description.