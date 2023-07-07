Inter Parfums opens a hub in Italy and aims for 1.25 billion

Listen to the audio version of the article

«The Italian market has become crucial: the branch is the first in the world, together with the US one, in terms of sales and production. Furthermore, many brands come from Italy, conquering consumers from all over the world. The company strongly believes in their strength by focusing on Made in Italy and on a hub that is bringing important results». Peter Gladel, country director of Inter Parfums Italia, a subsidiary of the Inter Parfums group which develops, produces and distributes perfumes and cosmetics as the exclusive global licensee for brands such as Abercrombie&Fitch, Boucheron, Ferragamo, Guess, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Moncler, is satisfied , Montblanc and Van Cleef & Arpels, owns the Lanvin fragrances and the Rochas brand and expects to close 2023 with revenues of $1.25 billion.

«Inter Parfums recorded in 2023 the first best sales quarter in the company’s history – says Gladel, with growth of 26% in Europe and 19% in the United States. In particular, on the Italian market, the trend is constantly increasing also thanks to the new brands that have become part of the branch and which have recorded increases of over 50%».

The criticalities of the global market – from the supply chain crisis to geopolitical tensions – remain, but the company is looking ahead. «Both in terms of raw materials and in terms of shipments, we cannot deny that the beginning of the year was very complicated – adds Gladel -, but we see an improvement in recent months. Last year we decided to respond to these critical issues by creating a new hub in Italy, a market where demand and sales are increasingly growing, not only to improve timing, logistics and production costs, but also to focus on quality of Made in Italy that we want to preserve more and more».

The presence of Inter Parfums Italia, which began in 2022 with Ferragamo, was consolidated with the arrival, earlier this year, of Guess, Abercrombie&Fitch, Hollister and Dkny. «We are concentrated not only on introducing new brands, but also on growing existing ones, such as Ferragamo, which has followed a path of growth crowned with great successes – continues the manager -. Now the new entries will position us even more as a market leader and, thanks to our targeted investments, will in turn be able to strengthen their presence. In fact, the goal is to become one of the leaders in the fragrance segment: we have chosen to focus exclusively on this segment of the market, excluding cosmetics and make-up, to double our turnover and continue this exponential growth rate».

Italy, but not only. Sales increases achieved in the first quarter were achieved across all geographies, North America, Western Europe and Asia-Pacific. “Furthermore – concludes Gladel – our travel retail activity has increased in line with the recovery of international travel”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

