2023 – KISS DAY. is celebrated on international kiss day in tribute to the longest lasting kiss that has been recorded in history.

Consult everything published about ephemeris in The voice.

The record was set in Thailand on April 13, 2011, during a contest that has been held in that country for more than ten years. There, a couple took first place with a kiss that lasted 46 hours, 24 minutes and nine seconds.

A year later, in 2012, a couple set a new record after kissing for 50 hours, 25 minutes and one second.

Amazingly, the same couple that had won in 2011 won again and broke both records in 2013, with a kiss of 58 hours, 35 minutes and 58 seconds. The winners, Ekkachai and Laksana Tiranarat, received a prize of 2,500 euros and two diamond rings.

10 curiosities about kisses

a kiss frees dopamine, endorphin and oxytocinamong other hormones linked to pleasure and affection. There are 34 facial muscles that we set in motion when we kiss passionately. A person kisses, on average, about 20,160 minutes throughout his life. Kissing increases the heart rate, from 60 to about 100 beats per minute. during the kisses Pupils they dilate, which is why most close their eyes when kissing a person A passionate kiss burns between 6 and 100 calories per minute and strengthens the immune system and relieves stress. There is a science that studies kisses, the “philematology” The oldest record of kissing comes from India, carved on the walls of Khajurajo in the year 2500 BC. in some parts of the world kiss in public is prohibited. Dubai, Malaysia or Guanajuato are some examples. The filemafobia is the fear of kisses

More ephemeris

1835 – JUAN M DE ROSAS. The soldier and politician Juan Manuel de Rosas assumed the governorship of the province of Buenos Aires for the second time, a position he held until February 3, 1852, when he was defeated by General Juan José de Urquiza in the battle of Caseros. Rosas later went into exile in England.

1870 – METHOD FOUNDATION. With the signing of a notarial deed, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City was founded, which opened its doors in 1872 and today houses more than two million works by great artists from around the world.

1873 – COLFAX MASSACRE. Members of the racist Ku Klux Klan gang armed with rifles and a small cannon kill around 120 freed African-Americans in the town of Colfax (Louisiana, USA) in one of the bloodiest massacres in modern history.

1913 – MOUTH JUNIORS. Club Atlético Boca Juniors debuted in the First Division of Argentine soccer with a 4-1 victory against Estudiantil Porteño in a match played in the Buenos Aires town of Ituzaingó. The “xeneize” reached fifth place in the 1913 tournament.

1923 – DON ADAMS. Born in New York City (New York, USA) is the American actor and comedian Donald James Yarmy, who achieved fame under the stage name of Don Adams for his role as agent Maxwell Smart in the Super Agent 86 series, one of the most popular in the 1960s.

1941 – TIE 6 TO 6. For the first time in the history of Argentine professional soccer, a 6-6 tie was recorded: it was in the game that Atlanta played on its field in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Villa Crespo against Estudiantes de La Plata for the third day of the First Division championship.

1965 – THE BEATLES. The British pop rock band The Beatles records the song Help!, composed by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, at the Abbey Road studios in London, which later gave its name to one of the most successful albums by the famous group of “the four of Liverpool”.

2015 – EDUARDO GALEANO. At the age of 74, the Uruguayan journalist and writer Eduardo Galeano, considered one of the most influential intellectuals of the Latin American left, dies in Montevideo. His books Las venas abiertas de América Latina (1971) and Memoria del fuego (1986) were translated into twenty languages.

2016 – MARIANO MORES. The pianist, composer and conductor Mariano Mores, a leading figure in tango, dies in Buenos Aires at the age of 98. He earned 26 gold and platinum records. He composed the music for Uno, Cafetín de Buenos Aires, Adiós pampa mía and Cuartito azul, among other popular tangos.

2023 – KINESIOLOGIST. Kinesiologist Day is celebrated in commemoration of the first kinesiology class that was given at the School of Kinesiology of the University of Buenos Aires.

Other ephemeris

1499.- Foundation of the Complutense University, by the bull granted by Pope Alexander IV and which transforms the General Study of Alcalá de Henares into a University.

1598.- Edict of Nantes establishing concord between Catholics and Protestants in France.

1742.- The German, although naturalized English, Georg Friedrich Handel premiered the oratorio “The Messiah” in Dublin, one of his most famous works.

1865.- Paraguayan troops occupy Corrientes by order of President Francisco Solano López.

1870.- The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the MET, was inaugurated.

1913.- Frustrated attack against the King of Spain, Alfonso XIII, committed by the anarchist Sancho Alegre.

1918.- First plane flight over the Andes (from Zapala, in Argentina, to Cunco, in Chile), made by the Argentine lieutenant Luis Candelaria.

1919.- Amritsar massacre (India). British troops fire on unarmed protesters in Jallianwala Bagh park, killing nearly 400 and injuring 1,000.

1935.- The Stressa Conference concludes, in which Italy, Great Britain and France reach an agreement for the maintenance of peace.

1941.- World War II: Japan and the Soviet Union sign a non-aggression pact.

1943.- Discovered in Katyn (USSR) a grave with the corpses of 4,000 Polish officers executed by the Russians.

1974.- Western Union (in cooperation with NASA and Hughes Aircraft) launches the world‘s first commercial geostationary satellite, Westar 1.

1975.- The civil war begins in Lebanon, which lasted 15 years.

1983.- For the first time in the history of Chicago (Illinois, USA), a black man, Harold Washington, is elected mayor of the city.

1987.- Portugal and the People’s Republic of China sign the treaty by which Macao will once again be Chinese territory in 1999.

1994.- The Parliament of Greece nationalizes the assets of the Royal Family and strips its members of Greek nationality.

2002.- Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez resumes power after being deposed by a coup two days earlier.

2003.- Allied coalition troops enter Tikrit, the last stronghold of Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi regime.

2011.- Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak and two of his sons are arrested.

2012.- Inauguration in Cartagena (Colombia) of the I Business Summit of the Americas.

2018.- The VIII Summit of the Americas brings together representatives of 33 countries in Lima, which focus the debates on the fight against corruption.

– A Moscow court orders the blocking of the Internet messaging service Telegram throughout Russia.

BIRTHS

1519.- Catherine de’ Medici, regent of France.

1743.- Thomas Jefferson, third president of the USA.

1747.- Louis Philippe of Orleans, French king.

1793.- Francisco Ortega, Mexican poet.

1832.- Juan Montalvo, Ecuadorian writer and philosopher.

1906.- Samuel Beckett, Irish playwright and novelist.

1921.- Hans H. Thyssen-Bornemisza, Swiss businessman born in Holland.

1923.- Fernando Lázaro Carreter, linguist and former director of the Real Academia Española.

1924.- Stanley Donen, American filmmaker.

1928.- José Agustín Goytisolo, Spanish writer.

1963.- Gari Kasparov, chess player of Russian nationality.

1969.- Rafael Camino Sanz, “Rafi Camino”, Spanish bullfighter.

1974.- Ruben Ostlund, Swedish film director.

DEATHS

1695.- Jean de la Fontaine, French fabulista.

1983.- Mercé Rodoreda, Spanish writer.

2000.- Giorgio Bassani, Italian writer.

2003.- Raúl Shaw Moreno, Bolivian singer-songwriter and former member of the trio “Los Panchos”.

2015.- Gunter Grass, German writer.

– Eduardo Galeano, Uruguayan writer.

2018.- Milos Forman, American film director of Czech origin.

2019.- Paul Greengard, American neuroscientist, Nobel Prize in Medicine.

– Francisca Aguirre, Spanish poetess.

2022.- Freddy Eusebio Rincón, “Freddy Rincón”, former Colombian soccer player.

Source: own and agencies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

