Rudy Garcia, the manager of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nasr team in the Saudi Pro League, has been sacked due to a strained relationship with the dressing room. Rudy Garcia’s lack of interest and complaints about the dressing room were commonplace, but according to the Arabic proverb, the straw that broke the camel’s back was Garcia’s confrontation with his players. Which eventually got him fired. Among other issues, according to team management, Garcia has also failed to live up to expectations regarding his club’s ambitious plan. Al-Nasr still have seven games to play, and Ronaldo’s side are currently second in the standings, three points behind Etihad, who they lost to recently. They were also knocked out of the Arabian Super Cup in the semi-finals against all odds. Rudy Garcia replaced Miguel Ángel in charge of Al Nasr last summer, but lost the coaching job before the end of the year due to unimpressive performances.