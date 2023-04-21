Interpretation of the premiere of the movie “Say I Love You Countdown” by Chen Feiyu Zhou Ye_Guangming.com

Directed by Lin Xiaoqian, starring Chen Feiyu and Zhou Ye, and starring Zhao Xiaotang and Sun Tianyu, the movie “Say I Love You” will be released in theaters nationwide on April 28. The final trailer and poster will be released today. The trailer uses Gu Yuxuan (played by Chen Feiyu) and Han Shuyan (played by Zhou Ye) to rush to each other across time, telling the strong expectation of two lovers who will give everything to go to each other.

Even though they were separated from each other, the two still made the same wish, only for the loved one to return to their side and protect the beautiful love. In the poster, Gu Yuxuan, Han Shuyan, Olivia (played by Zhao Xiaotang) and Teddy (played by Sun Tianyu) are in the same frame. Although each of them expresses different emotions in their eyes, their expectations for beautiful love are the same. Harvesting beautiful love begins with a brave confession. During the May Day holiday, invite someone you love to come to the theater and confess your love bravely!

Chen Feiyu Zhou also made a wish to save his lover from the air

In the ultimate trailer released today, Gu Yuxuan and Han Shuyan woke up from their sleep respectively, as if they had never appeared in each other’s lives. Han Shuyan said “I will never see Yuxuan again”, and Gu Yuxuan said “Today I will I’ve been through it three times”, expressing the pain of two people who love each other and still can’t see each other despite the separation of time. And the wishing candle that can make time come back is like lighting up a beam of light in the difficult love between the two, illuminating the hope for a better future. As long as there is a slight chance, they will not hesitate to make a wish to go back in time, in order to rush to “the world with you”. Because in the hearts of Gu Yuxuan and Han Shuyan, “falling in love with you in this life is the best gift that fate has given me”, no matter what happens, they must guard each other.

In the ultimate poster released together, the eyes of the two also reveal a sense of story. Gu Yuxuan is gentle and firm, as if he has identified the person he wants to protect in his life, and the story in Han Shuyan’s eyes is the same as that shown in the trailer. Looking at the lover who can’t meet after the time reversal, the two completely different emotions inevitably make people start to pray for their love, hoping that they will have a happy ending.

The eyes of Olivia and Teddy show the personality of the characters. Olivia’s firm eyes show her free and easy personality, she dares to love and hate love, and Teddy sees soft love in Teddy’s eyes. I hope that each of them Get a happy love ending. The film will be released on April 28th, invite someone you love to come to the theater to witness the romance.

The premiere of Ten Cities Link’s main creator appeared interactively and interpreted the emotions behind the scenes to bless beautiful love

The film “Countdown to Say I Love You” held its national premiere of “Running for Love” in Beijing on April 20. Producer Yang Na, director Lin Xiaoqian, leading actors Chen Feiyu and Zhou Ye, starring Zhao Xiaotang and Sun Tianyu came to the scene, Shared the behind-the-scenes stories and emotions of the movie with the audience.

The director shared his feelings of cooperating with several leading actors on the spot, expressing his pleasure to be able to shoot a movie with four outstanding actors. They not only perfectly express the emotions of the characters, but also constantly break through their limits in acting skills, allowing them to very touched. At the same time, several leading actors also interpreted their roles. Chen Feiyu talked about Gu Yuxuan’s character growth, Zhou also talked about mutual tolerance in love, Zhao Xiaotang talked about the difference in personality between himself and Olivia, and Sun Tianyu also encouraged everyone to go forward bravely. The interactive communication between the director and the main creator allowed the audience to understand the deeper emotional expression of the film.

At the premiere, the creators will use their own methods to encourage everyone to believe in the power of two-way going, and to continue to look forward to beautiful love. They used the way of unpacking the blind box of love words to send romantic blessings to everyone, hoping that all friends can reap happy and beautiful love. During the May Day holiday, make an appointment with someone you are interested in to go to the theater, and come to the theater to fulfill this wish and harvest beautiful love.

The first choice love movie for dating during the May Day holiday, “Say I Love You Countdown” is produced by Wanda Films (Qingdao) Co., Ltd., Wanda Films Media Co., Ltd., and jointly produced by Wanda Films (Horgos) Co., Ltd. It will be held on April 28 Released nationwide. The pre-sale is now open, come to give a reason to confess, give love a chance, invite someone you like to go to the theater to watch “Countdown Say I Love You”, and look forward to reaping love when the countdown is over.