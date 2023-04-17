Into the autistic group “Not Alone Art Exhibition” held in Beijing_Industry_Technology Channel Home_Financial Network- CAIJING.COM.CN

On April 16, the “Not Alone Painting Exhibition” was held in Beijing Daxing Greenland Colorful City. The exhibition focused on the autistic group. A total of nearly 200 paintings were exhibited. These paintings were all made by autistic children and caring people.

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder that occurs in early childhood. It is characterized by communication disorders and narrow interests. This has also led some people to misunderstand children with autism. In fact, children with autism are not unable to integrate into society. Syndrome children even have talents beyond ordinary people in painting and other aspects.

“We saw some paintings of autistic children during the preliminary research, and thought they were very good, so we communicated with Tencent Charity about the idea of ​​the exhibition, and the two hit it off,” said Lu Xuning, director of the QQ Browser Hotspot Growth Group, “We hope that through The art exhibition allows the public to experience the magnificent world described by children with autism at close range, participate in public welfare actions to care for children with autism, and dispel loneliness with love, which is also the origin of the name “Not Alone Art Exhibition.”

It is reported that the “Not Alone Art Exhibition” was prepared for two weeks before and after. The organizer QQ Browser, Tencent Public Welfare linked Guangdong Sankeyou Public Welfare Foundation, universities, artist fans and other parties, and collected more than 400 participants through social media and communities. In addition to children with autism, some volunteers also actively participated in public welfare creations.

Among these paintings, some works of children with autism deserve special attention. Zhizhi from Fuzhou was diagnosed with autism when she was 2 years old. She has had a strong interest in painting since she was a child. The walls of her small bedroom are covered with works, some imitating Picasso and some imitating Van Gogh. For this exhibition, Zhizhi drew 25 works in total.

The art exhibition also set up a charity sale, and all donations will be used for public welfare actions for autistic groups, such as child care, parent care, and skills training for the elderly. On April 12, the “Not Alone Art Exhibition” held a trial exhibition inside the Tencent Building in Beijing, and more than 200 works were sold in one hour.

Xu Shengwei, an employee of QQ Browser who is in charge of the execution of the exhibition, said, “We didn’t have high expectations for the painting, but when we got it, I was shocked for a long time by the details and colors. I like them all, and someone bought several of them at once, so I am full of confidence in the official exhibition of Greenland Colorful City.”

After three hours, the “Not Alone Art Exhibition” was successfully concluded, and the charity sale raised a total of 4,615 yuan. Lu Xuning said, “All the donations will be donated to autism-related public welfare organizations and implemented in the actual help of this group. In the next step, we will make more attempts to help the autistic group. We hope to cooperate with When we do good deeds together, we also do good deeds well.”