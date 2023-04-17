Microsoft begins exploring Steam Deck-like “handheld mode” game interface on Windows 11

The Steam Deck is popular all over the world, and it’s one of the most fun portable game consoles around, but it’s a shame it doesn’t run on Windows 11, so Microsoft wants to change that. The tech giant is exploring a new “Handheld Mode” gaming interface for Windows 11 that optimizes the operating system for the portable console.

Microsoft Hackathon, an annual internal event where employees and teams come together to explore unconventional ideas. This time, Microsoft discussed a new project called “Windows Handheld Mode.” Although most hackathon projects cannot guarantee true commercialization, some projects will eventually develop into real products, or integrate concepts into other functions.

During the event, Microsoft encouraged employees to think outside the box and collaborate with others from different departments. This cross-departmental approach often results in innovative ideas and prototypes that could become successful products, and one idea that the Windows team came up with was “Windows Handheld.” There are some functions in handheld mode:

Put in supported Deck hardware for better game startup and play.

Handy optimized launcher for all your games and stores.

Windows optimization for touch screens on handheld devices to improve touch points and visibility.

Microsoft confirmed that it is exploring support for “Windows Handheld Mode,” which would replace the traditional Windows desktop interface with a game console UI. The new game UI is optimized for portable gaming PCs like Steam Deck, similar to Android’s launcher interface. This means you don’t need to install a new version of Windows to get things working, instead you can enable it from settings, it will automatically pin to the taskbar, you can also map controllers and switch between performance or energy-saving modes.

Microsoft also had to optimize the Xbox Game Bar and Xbox App, according to engineers. The tech giant is planning to revamp Windows 11’s interface to create a “games-first” launcher-style experience, so users can easily find games through the Microsoft Store and navigate Windows with a controller.

While not all hackathon projects see the light of day, they offer Microsoft employees valuable opportunities to experiment and think creatively, ultimately leading to new discoveries and breakthroughs. By fostering a culture of innovation and creativity, Microsoft continues to advance what’s possible in the technology industry.