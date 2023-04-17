an essential test for heart health

How does cardiac ultrasound ‘work’? When is it useful to carry out this test?

We talk about it with the cardiologists of the In Salus center in Lecco

LECCO – The heart ultrasound it is a fundamental test for the diagnosis and hemodynamic evaluation of most pathologies that can affect the heart muscle.

“This test allows us to obtain information on the contractility of the heart, on the morphology of its valves and on the flow of blood in its cavities” explain the cardiologists of the In Salus Center di Lecco – Through echocardiography you can diagnose and study various pathologies, including: heart failure; heart disease present at birth (congenital heart disease); damage due to a myocardial infarction; heart valve problems; cardiomyopathies, consisting of thickening or expansion of the heart walls; endocarditis, inflammation of the inner walls of the heart, or, more often, of the heart valves”.

How does echocardiography work? “The sonographer applies a special gel on the patient’s chest and on the transducer, an ultrasound probe which, reflected and reworked by the equipment, allows you to visualize the heart and its structures – explain from the medical center – The probe is moved to the chest with light pressure. The patient may be asked to remain still or to breathe deeply. The examination appears to be totally painless and free of contraindications.

Based on the findings from the echocardiography, the cardiologist decides what the next step will be: “If the results about a patient’s heart condition are clear, the following step will consist in planning the most suitable therapywhich can be medical and/or surgical. If, on the other hand, the results present some question marks, the echocardiogram will be followed by further diagnostic tests such as the CT scan or coronary angiography”.

In the In Salus Center of Lecco it is possible to book cardiological visits complete with cardiac ultrasound and electrocardiogram. You can also rely on Dr. Beatrice Rivacardiologist expert in cardiac ultrasound and transthoracic cardiac echocolordoppler at rest.

