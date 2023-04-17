Home » “She’s with someone else, everyone knows it”
"She's with someone else, everyone knows it"

“She’s with someone else, everyone knows it”

Soraia has already forgotten Luca Salatino: the former suitor of Men and Women is with an entrepreneur.

The love story between Soraia Allam Cerruti e Luca Salatino should have come to an end. According to insiders, the former suitor of Men and Women would already have a new partner.

Soraia has already forgotten Luca Salatino

According to some rumors, Soraia Allam Cerruti and Luca Salatino are left. Even if those directly involved have not confirmed or denied the news, their social networks seem to speak for themselves: the two have not appeared together for some time and ignore all the questions from the fans. As if that weren’t enough, some sources claim that Soraia already has a new mate.

Soraia and Luca Salatino at the end of the line: the indiscretions

According to gossip expert Deianira Marzano, Soraia has already forgotten Luca. It seems that the former suitor of Men and Women has a new boyfriend. La Terribile shared the report that came from a user: “Hi, I’m from Como and I live three meters away from you. Our balconies practically border. She never entered the new house with Luca. I confirm that here Everybody knows who is with this other guy. She confirmed to a mutual friend that she has another one. As soon as you have the opportunity to see her in person, she tells you everything about her (she doesn’t want to leave anything in writing) ”.

Soraia and Luca do not comment on the breakup

According to other rumors, Soraia would have decided to give up Luke to search “better“. Apparently, marrying a simple restaurateur was not in his plans. Not surprisingly, the new boyfriend would be a rich man entrepreneur who lives or has to do with the city of Naples. It should be emphasized that, while the rumors about Soraia and Luca are chasing each other, those directly involved prefer not to comment on the story.

