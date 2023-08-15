Introducing Ai Pingan’s Hyper SSR Supercar: Pre-sales Soar to 1.286 Million, Ready for Mass Production in October

Ai Pingan, the new high-end brand from GAC, has recently shared photos and configuration details of their first supercar, the Hyper SSR. The car features a 100% carbon fiber body and gem-cut headlights, as well as electric butterfly doors on the side. The Hyper SSR has dimensions of 4556×1988×1230mm and a wheelbase of 2650mm. Two versions of the car have been launched, with pre-sale prices of 1.286 million yuan and 1.688 million yuan respectively.

What sets the Hyper SSR apart is its impressive power system. It employs a front and rear three-motor setup, with the front axle motor producing a maximum power of 320kW, and the rear axle fitted with two motors generating maximum powers of 260kW and 320kW. The car is capable of achieving a top speed of 251km/h and can go from 0 to 100km/h in just 1.9 seconds.

With such remarkable performance and eye-catching design, it’s no surprise that the Hyper SSR has already garnered significant attention. Pre-sales have reached 1.286 million units, and mass production is set to begin in October, with deliveries planned for the same month.

The launch of Ai Pingan’s Hyper SSR supercar marks a significant milestone for GAC’s new high-end brand. The company aims to make a strong impression in the supercar market with its sleek design, cutting-edge technology, and exceptional performance.

Car enthusiasts and industry experts eagerly await the official release of the Hyper SSR, as it promises to be a game-changer in the supercar segment. With its striking appearance, advanced power system, and impressive speed capabilities, the Hyper SSR is set to make waves in the automotive world.