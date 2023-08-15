The Rise of the China-Europe Railway Express: A Game-Changer in International Trade

China-Europe Railway Express Reaches Milestone of 10,000 Trains in 2023

In a significant milestone for China-Europe trade, the X8020 China-Europe Railway Express recently departed from Yiwu West Railway Station in China, carrying 110 TEUs of export goods bound for Madrid, Spain. With this departure, the cumulative number of China-Europe Express trains in 2023 has reached 10,000, achieving this feat 22 days earlier than the previous year. Impressively, a total of 1.083 million TEUs of goods were sent, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 27%.

The China-Europe Railway Express, hailed as the “Steel Camel Caravan,” has been running continuously and smoothly since its establishment. It has gained popularity and favor among countries along its route. Since the launch of the China Railway Express in 2011, and especially with the introduction of the “Belt and Road” initiative, the scale and scope of the China Railway Express have expanded rapidly. As of June this year, over 73,000 China-Europe freight trains have operated, connecting 216 cities in 25 European countries.

Several factors contribute to the success and smooth operation of the China-Europe Railway Express. Firstly, it offers high transportation efficiency. With China‘s foreign trade steadily growing over the past decade, there is a strong demand for cross-border cargo transportation. The China Railway Express meets this demand with its advantages of all-weather accessibility, large capacity, green and low-carbon operations, as well as safety. The extensive network connects cities on the Eurasian continent, facilitating efficient and seamless trade.

Furthermore, the demand for trade along the route is booming. Over the years, the range of goods transported by the China-Europe Railway Express has expanded from initial products such as mobile phones and computers to include more than 50,000 commodities across 53 categories. The introduction of various services, such as international postal parcel trains, cross-border e-commerce trains, new energy vehicle trains, and cold chain trains, has further improved the quality of service. This development has resulted in the exchange of goods between Europe and China, with products such as organic goji berries from Qinghai, coffee beans from Yunnan, and new energy vehicles from Guangdong entering European households. Simultaneously, products like handmade carpets from Turkey, kitchen utensils from Germany, and red wine from France find their way into the Chinese market.

The determination of China to open up and actively participate in global trade is demonstrated by the relentless operation of the China-Europe Railway Express. Riding on the East wind of the “Belt and Road” initiative, the Railway Express has created a crucial new channel for land transportation between Asia and Europe. It has fostered exchange and cooperation among countries and regions along the route, ultimately promoting mutual benefit and win-win development. Furthermore, it has broken through the barriers of the “double cycle” and injected new impetus into economic and social development along the “Belt and Road.” This international cooperation also showcases China‘s commitment to shared opportunities and development with partner countries.

In conclusion, the China-Europe Railway Express has achieved a remarkable milestone of 10,000 trains in 2023, highlighting the enduring success and expanding impact of this vital trade route. With its enduring success and continuous growth, the China-Europe Railway Express exemplifies China‘s commitment to open and win-win cooperation on a global scale. The resonating “symphony” of trade and cooperation between China and the world on interconnection further strengthens China‘s reputation as a key player in the global economy. The world can expect China‘s door to open wider in the future, promoting peaceful development and mutually beneficial trade.

