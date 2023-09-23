Introducing ‘Circulation’: Hender Scheme’s Sustainable Fashion Platform Reduces Waste and Revitalizes Products

Hender Scheme Introduces New “Circulation” Platform Aimed at Reducing Fashion Waste

TOKYO, JAPAN – Hender Scheme, a renowned Japanese brand known for its commitment to leather craftsmanship, has recently launched its latest initiative called “Circulation”. This new platform is dedicated to promoting environmental justice and reducing fashion waste through recycling.

“Circulation” encompasses four different projects, each serving a unique purpose in achieving its mission. The projects include “Repair”, “Resale”, “Customization”, and “Workshop”. While the focus is primarily on shoe repair, the platform also aims to extend the lifespan of Hender Scheme products and revitalize shoes in innovative ways.

According to the platform’s website, “Product circulation creates new activities and inspires product inspiration.” Apart from offering repair services, the “customization” and “workshop” departments hold great significance, as they empower customers to actively participate in the creation of unique products and allow them to craft something truly special.

The “Circulation” platform is now available for access on Sukima and Hender Scheme’s official websites, and the brand plans to open physical stores this winter. With this exciting development, those intrigued by Hender Scheme’s dedication to craftsmanship and sustainability are encouraged to stay updated and keep an eye out for future updates.

Hender Scheme has built a reputation on its meticulous attention to detail and commitment to using premium materials. With the introduction of the “Circulation” platform, the brand is taking its ethical approach to the next level, demonstrating its determination to combat fashion waste and contribute to a more sustainable and responsible industry.

