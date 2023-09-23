Shanghai Shenhua Wins 2-0 Against Cangzhou Lions, Changchun Yatai Draws with Beijing Guoan in Chinese Super League

Shanghai Shenhua ended their three-round winless streak with a 2-0 victory over the Cangzhou Lions in the 26th round of the Chinese Super League. The match, which took place on September 22nd, saw Shenhua take control early on with a goal from Malele in the 26th minute. In the second half, Amadou scored a penalty to secure the win for Shenhua. The victory puts Shenhua in third place in the Chinese Super League standings with 45 points.

In another match on the same day, Changchun Yatai drew 1-1 with Beijing Guoan. Beijing Guoan took the lead in the 13th minute with a goal from Fabio. However, Yatai quickly equalized with a goal from Zui in the 34th minute. The match remained locked at 1-1 for the rest of the game, with neither team able to break the deadlock.

Despite the absence of many key players who are currently participating in the Hangzhou Asian Games, Shanghai Shenhua maintained a strong offensive presence throughout the match. Cao Yunding’s free kick in the 26th minute set up Malele for a header goal, giving Shenhua the lead in the first half. In the second half, Wu Xi was brought down in the penalty area, resulting in a penalty kick that was converted by Amadou. Cangzhou’s Yang Yun was shown a red card in the 78th minute, further complicating their chances of a comeback.

Changchun Yatai, who had previously lost two consecutive away games, had the opportunity to bounce back against Beijing Guoan at home. Despite going behind early in the match, Yatai managed to equalize through Zui’s goal. The match was evenly contested from that point on, with both teams pressing for a winner but ultimately settling for a draw.

The Chinese Super League continues to provide exciting and competitive football, with teams battling for crucial points in the race for the championship.

(Editor: Xie Bingxin)

