Introducing the WACKO MARIA x WOLF’S HEAD 2023 Autumn Joint Series: A Collaboration of Style and Python Patterns

WACKO MARIA and WOLF’S HEAD Collaborate for Autumn 2023 Joint Series

In an exciting collaboration, Japanese fashion brand WACKO MARIA and renowned designer Takuji Mikida from WOLF’S HEAD have teamed up to launch their latest joint series for autumn 2023. The collection is centered around the captivating python pattern, created by Mikida himself.

The highlight of the series is a 1950s-style jacket, available in three striking colors: “Black,” “Blue,” and “Pink.” Complementing the jacket is a selection of 1950s-style Hawaiian shirts, offered in the shades of “Black,” “Yellow,” and “White.” The pants range includes Rockabilly Pants and Striped Rockabilly Pants, which come in the colors “Black-Pink” and “Black-Black.” To complete the ensemble, the collection also features five different python belt options.

Fashion enthusiasts can mark their calendars as the WACKO MARIA x WOLF’S HEAD 2023 autumn joint series is set to be launched on October 28th. Customers can make their purchases through the brand’s official website or at designated stores.

The collaboration between WACKO MARIA and WOLF’S HEAD is highly anticipated, with fans eagerly awaiting the release of this unique joint series. By combining the distinctive style of WACKO MARIA with Mikida’s striking python pattern, the collection promises to be a must-have for fashion-forward individuals.

For further information and updates, interested readers are encouraged to stay tuned to the brand’s official website and social media platforms. Don’t miss the chance to grab pieces from this exciting collaboration and elevate your autumn style with WACKO MARIA x WOLF’S HEAD.

