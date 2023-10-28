Exciting Updates in iOS 17.2: New Features for Apple Music, Diary App, and More

Apple Launches iOS 17.2 with New Features for Apple Music and iMessage

Yesterday, Apple released the official version of iOS 17.1, and alongside it, they also launched iOS 17.2 for developer testing. The latest update focuses on implementing the features introduced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). In addition to introducing the new official application called “Diary,” iOS 17.2 brings several new features to enhance Apple Music and strengthen iMessage contact authentication for individuals with sensitive identities.

One of the standout features of iOS 17.2 is the new “Diary” app, which allows users to write diaries on their iPhones. Users can combine photos, videos, audio content, and geographical locations to preserve precious memories. The app also provides topic suggestions for users. Each diary entry is automatically date-tagged, and users can add bookmarks to mark important dates and events.

iMessage also receives an upgrade in iOS 17.2. Users can now respond to messages with stickers, adding a fun and expressive element to their conversations. The “Add sticker” option will appear when users press and hold a message. Even individuals who haven’t upgraded to iOS 17.2 can still receive stickers in their iMessages. However, stickers may not appear clear if they are too complex or lack a zoom function.

For music lovers, iOS 17.2 introduces collaborative playlist sharing. Users can now share playlists with their friends, allowing them to edit and sort the songs. However, the other party will also need to upgrade to iOS 17.2 to enjoy this feature. Users can choose whether to require approval before editing. Sharing playlists can be done through text messages or by scanning a QR code together.

Apple Music receives another enhancement in iOS 17.2 with the addition of a automatically generated “Favorite Songs” playlist. Songs marked as favorites will be automatically added to this playlist, making it easier for users to access their most beloved tunes.

iOS 17.2 introduces a focus mode switch for Apple Music’s listening recording. This feature is particularly useful for individuals who lend their devices to friends for music listening. By turning on the switch in focus mode, users can prevent their friends’ song selections from affecting Apple Music’s future recommendations.

Another notable addition in iOS 17.2 is the translation action button. Users can now set a translation action to the action button, allowing them to access quick translations. By pressing and holding the action button, users can activate the translation interface, which will translate conversations based on the selected language in the “Translate” app. However, this feature currently only supports translating one sentence at a time.

In terms of security, iOS 17.2 includes iMessage contact key verification. This security feature ensures that users are communicating with the intended contact and not an imposter. Users can authenticate the other party through their device’s key, and any discrepancies or changes will trigger a warning. Users can also add or edit contacts and save their public keys for verification purposes.

Other new features and modifications in iOS 17.2 include the renaming of the “Messages” option in iCloud settings to “iCloud Messages,” which allows users to sync their iMessages to the cloud for easier restoration or transfer to a new device. Additionally, iOS 17.2 introduces support for Vision Pro screen streaming through AirPlay, detailed settings for Memojis, and various enhancements to apps such as News, Weather, Clock, and Books.

Overall, iOS 17.2 brings several exciting updates to Apple’s mobile operating system, enhancing the user experience for music lovers, diary writers, and iMessage users. With these new features and improvements, Apple continues to innovate and provide more ways for users to express themselves and enhance their digital lives.

Share this: Facebook

X

